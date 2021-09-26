Kennedy, Shafter post SSL victories to highlight limited Week 6 schedule

Week 6 high school football roundup
Kennedy 49, Arvin 0 (Saturday)
Avian Pesina rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds (5-1) past the Bears (1-4) in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams. Gamiez Helm scored two TDs, one on the ground and another receiving for Kennedy, which finished with 353 yards rushing. Julian Orozco threw a 35-yard scoring pass and also rushed for a touchdown. Hugo Mora rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries, and Jude De La Cueva recorded a safety.
Shafter 34, Taft 13 (Friday)
Elijha Lucero ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and also had two sacks to lead the Generals (3-2, 2-0 SSL). Senior quarterback Devon Sundgren threw for a score and rushed for another Sundgren rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries and also threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Ryan Pitter. Koa Rhoades had 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Matt Maldonado blocked a punt to set up a Shafter score, as well. Jackson Berry rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1). Chris Gaylord added 50 yards on the ground, and Bronson Ortlieb contributed 34 rushing yards and a sack on defense.
Other games
Friday’s scores
Stockdale 10, Moorpark 7
Golden Valley 28, Madera-Matilda Torres 13
Tulare Union 17, Bakersfield Christian 7
Foothill at Bakersfield, canceled
Wasco at Delano, canceled
Frontier at North, canceled
South at West, canceled
Chavez at McFarland, canceled
Saturday’s score
Mira Monte 42, California City 0