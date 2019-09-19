The Kennedy football program’s road to success didn’t exactly feature a steady progression. An overnight success is closer to the truth.
The Thunderbirds, who played their first year of varsity competition in 2009, lost their first 30 games and entered the 2014 season as the perennial doormat in the South Sequoia League.
That’s when it all changed for Kennedy, following consecutive 2-9 seasons with back-to-back Central Section Division VI championships under head coach Dennis Moody and adding a D-V title under first-year coach Mario Millan last year.
The only thing missing? A league title, which is high on Millan’s priority list heading into Friday night’s SSL opener against Taft in Delano. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve been playing very well,” said Millan, whose team is off to a 4-0 start for the second straight year. We played a little sloppy last week (at Liberty-Ranchos Madera). It was a long bus ride and I’m sure that played into it, but their roster is pretty good. So we had some of those moments where we asked, ‘Are we finally going to hit that wall.’ But overall, the offense did really well and scored a lot of points. So they’re doing well.”
“But we’re excited about (playing Taft). It’s going to be a really good test for us. Now we’re getting to that point where everything really counts. We’re just hoping that our guys are going to be able to stand up to that.”
The Thunderbirds returned only three offensive starters from last year’s team, and the loss of running back’s Tyreak Walker and Yoncanni Sandoval figured to be impossible to replace. The two combined for nearly 3,500 yards and 50 touchdowns last year.
But the combination of senior running backs Francisco Medina and Ricardo Solorio, who missed last season with a broken ankle, and senior quarterback Jose Cota have developed more quickly than Millan expected. The trio has combined for 1,055 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“We brought back five or six guys on defense, so we knew our defense was going to be good in the box, but offense was going to be a concern for us because we lost so many home run hitters from last year’s team,” said Millan, whose team has outscored its opponents 184-36 this season. “But they’ve all stepped up. What’s different about our offense is we’re really balanced this year. Last year you knew who was going to get the ball on a regular basis.”
Taft (3-1) was on the opposite end of the spectrum last year, finishing winless in SSL play, including a 35-0 home loss to Kennedy.
But Wildcats head coach George Falgout believes his team has turned a corner this season. And, the transformation didn’t start on the field.
“I think the thing that’s helped us, especially in these last few games, is we’re well-conditioned,” Falgout said. “We condition every day, we run hills, we do all kinds of things, and I think that’s something we kind of lacked the past couple of years. This year we kind of really pushed it and it’s really paying off and it’s allowing us to have fuel in the tank all the way through for four quarters instead of just a few quarters. We’ve also been working in the weight room. We’re way stronger up front, and also in our skill positions on both sides of the ball.”
The improved strength has translated into a powerful running attack, led by sophomore Bryce Veach, who rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Taft’s 42-22 victory over Long Beach-Cabrillo last week. Junior Chad Berry has also had big games for the Wildcats, combining for 374 yards and four TDs in his team’s victories over Kern Valley and Tehachapi.
“I’m very happy with the way things are going,” Falgout said. “The kids are doing really well and I’m really happy and proud of the way that they’re playing. They’re playing like a team, whether it’s in adverse times, they aren’t falling apart. They’re working together, they’re talking to each other, and those are some of the things we were lacking last year. And we’ve worked really hard on it in the offseason.”
Now the Wildcats will have an opportunity to see if the team’s hard work will pay off in league play.
“We look at Kennedy, and if we go in and get this win Friday night, it’s gonna be huge for us and it’s going to be huge for the community,” Falgout said. “People will be fired up because Kennedy is a great football team, and the coaches over there are doing an amazing job. So I think if we accomplish our goals and come out successful tomorrow night, I think it’s going to pave the road with how we’re going to be as a football team in the SSL this season.”
