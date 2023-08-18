Kennedy-2_500013917

Kennedy High coach Mario Millan talks to his team during Thursday's game against Fresno-Edison. 

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

DELANO — It’s difficult to imagine a season opener going any better than it did for Kennedy on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds rushed for 494 yards, scoring on nine of the team’s 10 possessions, forced three turnovers and delivered five sacks in a dominant 64-24 victory over Fresno-Edison.

Tags

Recommended for you