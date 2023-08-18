DELANO — It’s difficult to imagine a season opener going any better than it did for Kennedy on Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds rushed for 494 yards, scoring on nine of the team’s 10 possessions, forced three turnovers and delivered five sacks in a dominant 64-24 victory over Fresno-Edison.
“It’s amazing,” Kennedy coach Mario Millan said. “They’re very athletic and very talented, and we were just hoping to be in the game with them being that we’re so young.”
The victory comes on the heels of a magical 2022 season that saw the Thunderbirds win their first South Sequoia League title and capture their fourth Central Section Championship.
“We were hoping that there would be some kind of leftovers to that,” Millan said. “Offensively it was definitely there. The offense just picked up where they left off last year in the playoffs. It was the defense that had to grow up really fast today. We struggled at times, giving up a lot in the air, but we knew that was going to happen, so we’ll have to clean that up. Last year our defense held us in a lot of games until our offense got going, but maybe this year it might be the other way around.”
Plenty of skill-position players and most of the school’s defensive starters graduated, but the core of the offensive line is back, and it showed. With returning all-SSL linemen, center Ramiro Zatarain and tackle Nathan Soto, along with guard Adrian Ochoa leading the charge, Kennedy moved the ball at will on the ground.
“They’re all returners and three of those guys have been playing since they were sophomores,” Millan said. “They got their lumps, but getting those 14 games in last year helped them. They really put the work in the wait room and they’re just great kids. We just knew the line was going to be great, and then you put some great back behind it … they just all did a great job back there.”
Sophomore Jace Demacabalin led the way with 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 carries before sitting the rest of the game following a 74-yard run that set up a short scoring run by RFK quarterback Manny Ayon that gave Kennedy a 57-24 lead with 4:37 left in the quarter.
“I feel like this game really showed what I’m about and how much I’ve improved since last year,” Demacabalin said.
Demacabalin, who was a state wrestling qualifier at 195 pounds as a freshman last year, rushed for 549 yards and four touchdowns in five games after being called up for his team’s playoff run.
On Thursday, he got started early, rushing for TD runs of five, five and 16 in the first half before adding a 13-yard scoring on RFK’s opening drive of the second half to build the lead to 43-17.
“He’s a big back, 6-1, 210 pounds running down hill on you, that’s going to wear on people,” Millan said. “So we’re excited about his future. We’re hoping he’s just going to be able to break records here. He’s a workhouse, a great kid, great family and disciplined on the mat and he brings that to the football field.”
Jamison Membreve and Damian Flores also eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark.
Membreve opened his team’s scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run that gave the Thunderbirds a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. He finished with 111 yards on 11 carries, with Flores rushing eight tims for 108 yards.
Kennedy extended their lead after Julian Zaragoza knocked the ball loose from Edison quarterback Phoenix Lawrence and Eddie Gutierrez recovered at the Tigers’ 33. Seven plays later, Demacabalin scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-3 with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
Edison, which defeated the Thunderbirds 21-14 in the season opener last year in Fresno, countered with a big play of its own when Lawrence connected with Tyree Sams on a 54-yard pass play for a score to make it 14-10. Lawrence threw for 148 yards on 8 of 15 passing and a touchdown, and ran for another, but suffered a leg injury late in the first half and did not return to play.
RFK answered with another scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard TD run by Estevan Orozco and a two-point conversion scored by kicker Carlos Calderon following a fumbled snap to make it 22-10.
The Thunderbirds’ defense then stopped Edison on a 4-and-1 and needed just five plays to score again, this time on another Demacabalin 5-yard run.
Kevin Franco capped the game’s scoring with a three-run touchdown run and teammate Sebastian Castenada intercepted a pass to end the Tigers final drive, with the game being played with a running clock.
“This right here was super important,” Demacabalin said “From a D-III team against a D-I team, that felt amazing. I feel so proud and I know my team felt proud that we made a big impression here.”