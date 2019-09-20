Kennedy needed something to give it a spark in a see-saw battle with Taft in Friday night’s South Sequoia League opener.
That extra energy came in the form of a missed extra point by the visiting Wildcats, and the Thunderbirds took it from there.
Jose Cota connected with Jose Meza for a 58-yard touchdown pass on Kennedy’s next play and the Thunderbirds scored the following 64 points to pull away for a 78-13 victory.
Taft (3-2) had just scored when Garrett Jeffries threw a 1-yard TD pass to Brett Walls with 10:34 left in the first half. But Jeffries missed the extra point and the Wildcats still trailed 14-13.
Kennedy (5-0) closed the half by scoring touchdowns on its final three possessions, following up Meza’s long TD reception with scoring runs by Cota and Francisco Medina from 13 and 10 yards, respectively, to give the Thunderbirds a 35-13 halftime lead.
RFK nearly added to the margin when Cota and Meza connected on an apparent 35-yard scoring play on the final play of the first half, but a late flag nullified the play.
Cota had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the first half, and added 126 yards and a score through the air. The Thunderbirds compiled 360 yards of offense by halftime, including 234 yards rushing.
Cota added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter, including a 30-yard scoring play when he appeared to be cornered for a Taft sack. Somehow, he managed to elude the tacklers, cut back and sprint across the field to make it 42-13. Cota finished with 180 yards rushing and four TDs, capped by a 7-yard scoring run that made it 49-13 with 9:10 to play in the third quarter. He was replaced by Steven Lucas on the team’s following possession and did not return to the game.
The senior quarterback busted off a 57-yard run on the opening play from scrimmage to set up his team’s first score, a 2-yard plunge by fullback Jesus Nuno with 10:20 left in the first quarter.
The game was played with a running clock in the third quarter after Kennedy built a 71-13 lead. The Thunderbirds outscored Taft 36-0 in the third quarter, highlighted by Enrique Ramirez’s 78-yard punt return with 1:47 to play in the quarter. Avian Pesina closed things out with a 24-yard scoring run with 7.1 seconds left.
Taft tied the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter when Jeffries threw to Bryce Veach for a 61-yard TD.
But Cota broke free again, running 23 yards for a score to give RFK a 14-7 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.