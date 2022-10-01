Kennedy holds on to win SSL showdown with Wasco, 20-12

WASCO — Under normal circumstances, Kennedy’s Dionisio Ramirez probably wouldn’t have even been on the field in the final moments of Friday’s showdown with defending South Sequoia League champion Wasco.
Used primarily on special teams, the backup safety had just four tackles in four games entering the contest. But with several starters out of commission this week, Ramirez was pressed into duty and made the most of it.
Thrown into the fire at the last moment to play an unfamiliar position when starting outside linebacker Salvador Sanchez was sidelined with a severe leg cramp, Ramirez stepped in front of a desperation pass by Tigers quarterback David Manzo and returned into the 2-yard line to secure the Thunderbirds dramatic 20-12 victory on Wasco’s Homecoming night.
“I was just thinking (I had to) drop back because I knew they were going to pass,” said Ramirez of his first career interception. “So I dropped and I saw him go out and boom, I picked it off. I just wish I would have scored a touchdown right there.”
With the victory, Kennedy (5-2, 3-0) kept pace with cross-town rival Chavez (5-2, 3-0), which defeated Delano 54-14 on Friday, leaving the Thunderbirds and the Titans alone atop the SSL with three games left this season. The two teams meet at RFK on the final day of the regular season.
“We always talked about it that the one thing that we’ve never accomplished is being a league champ,” said fifth-year Kennedy coach Mario Millan. “And we’ve come close. This is just another opportunity for guys to leave their mark. And if they get to be the first to win a league title in the history of Kennedy, that would be great for them. That’s our goal, obviously we have a long way to go … and we’re excited about the challenge and we’re glad that we have the opportunity to at least fight for that.”
Clinging to a 14-12 lead, Kennedy put itself in position to close out the game when its defense stopped the Tigers (4-2, 1-1) on a fourth-and-17 play and took over on the Wasco 27 with 1:55 to play.
On the following play, Sanchez broke free and sprinted 27 yards for a score to add to the Thunderbirds’ cushion. But when the extra point was blocked, the Tigers still had an outside chance trailing by just one score.
But after starting its drive on the 36, the Tigers were whistled for a false start to move the ball back five yards. On the following play, Manzo stumbled as he eluded a sack, recovered and threw off balance toward the RFK sideline.
Ramirez timed the play perfectly at the 31, and had an open field to the end zone, but he lost his footing and was tracked down at the Wasco two-yard line. After the play, Ramirez was mobbed by his teammates on the sidelines.
“The coaches helped me a lot,” said Ramirez of his quick preparation after being thrust into the spotlight. “Just dropping back into coverage, it just helped me get that pick.” I knew what was going on and I just caught it.”
After running one play, Kennedy quarterback Julian Orozco took a knee, and the Thunderbirds’ celebration continued after the traditional post-game handshakes.
“That kid had never played that position before,” said Millan of Ramirez. “We had to throw him in there because of injuries, and he just became a ballplayer at that moment. He did what he had to do, and he got it. But I’m excited about that because we didn’t want to give them any more opportunities.”
A defensive battle throughout, RFK led 7-6 at the half despite just 41 yards in total offense and three first downs in the opening 24 minutes of play.
The Thunderbirds capitalized on an errant snap by Wasco in punt formation and Carlos Calderon pounced on the ball at the Wasco 40.
Twelve plays later, Jaikel De Leon plowed his way over from three yards out to give Kennedy a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
The Tigers bounced back, just as both teams did all night, and scored on their next possession, moving the ball 65 yards on seven plays. The drive was capped by a 13-yard scoring run by Isaiah Acosta on an end around. But Wasco botched the extra point, and still trailed 7-6.
Wasco’s Izaiah Juarez intercepted an Orozco pass on Kennedy’s next possession, but the drive stalled on the RFK 27.
“We knew it was going to be a good game,” Wasco coach Chad Martinez said. “Kennedy’s a top-quality program, and they have a good defense. They were just flying around to the ball defensively. They made the plays they needed on offense to put themselves ahead. It was just a great game, win, lose or draw. You know, everybody got their money’s worth.”
Acosta, who had a game-high 82 yards rushing on three carries, gave his team a short lived lead late in the third quarter when he scored on another end-around play, this time turning the corner and going 74 yards for the score to make it 12-7 Wasco. Juarez was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt.
But after the ensuing kickoff, Kennedy’s Julian Sanchez gave his team the lead for good, breaking free for a 54-yard touchdown to make it 14-12 with 4:07 left in the third quarter. Sanchez finished with a team-high 62 yards rushing on eight carries, accounting for a large chunk of his team’s production. The Thunderbirds had just 147 yards of total offense, compared to Wasco’s 230.
“Good luck to the Thunderbirds the rest of the way,” Martinez said. “They earned that win, and we have to bounce back next week versus Chavez.”
Juarez, who rushed for 147 yards and two scores last week, was held in check most of the night by a make-shift Kennedy defense that featured several players playing out of position, according to Millan. Juarez had 61 yards on 20 carries.
“It’s been a rough week,” Millan said. “We had a lot of things going, a lot of adversity for our guys, and we were really concerned about coming in and playing such a loaded, rough and tough group in Wasco, and the kids really stepped up. We had a lot of guys playing out of position today, and it really shows all the hard work they were able to put in, to overcome some of the things that have occurred this week. Missing guys, injured guys. They did a great job. Any time you can beat Wasco, it’s a great thing for us.”