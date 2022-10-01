 Skip to main content
Kennedy holds on to win SSL showdown with Wasco, 20-12

WASCO — Under normal circumstances, Kennedy’s Dionisio Ramirez probably wouldn’t have even been on the field in the final moments of Friday’s showdown with defending South Sequoia League champion Wasco.

Used primarily on special teams, the backup safety had just four tackles in four games entering the contest. But with several starters out of commission this week, Ramirez was pressed into duty and made the most of it.

