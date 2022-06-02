Kennedy falls to Costa Mesa-Estancia in regional baseball semifinals, 4-3

Kennedy had everything going its way midway through Thursday’s Southern California regional baseball game.
Leading 3-0 in the third, Thunderbird starter Miguel “Pete” Barraza was cruising along.
But the momentum changed in a hurry in the bottom half of the inning, and the game slipped away — literally, in a blink of an eye.
Top-seeded Costa-Mesa Estancia rallied to tie the game, with the game-changing play coming when Kennedy center fielder Jude De La Cueda slipped trying to field a base hit, and then pushed across the go-ahead run in the fourth en route to a 4-3 victory, advancing to Saturday’s regional Division V title game.
"We made one crucial error, one more error than them, and it cost us,” Kennedy coach Jacob Fragoso said of the slip. “It was a quick game. It was just one (big) inning for each team.”
It was a quick turn of fortune for De La Cueda, who launched the 10th pitch of his at-bat over the right field fence for a lead-off home run in the top of third, giving his team a 1-0 lead. Jeremiah Guerra followed with an infield single, Julian Orozco reached a bloop hit and both moved into scoring position with a double steal.
“It was a great at-bat,” said Fragoso of De La Cueda’s home run. “He fell behind 0-2, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off a couple … and then he hit it out.”
Ever Marguia then ripped a two-run double to the left-field fence to make it 3-0.
But Estancia (30-5) made the most of a walk, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice when two runs scored when the ball got past De La Cueda, and another on a solid single tied the game at 3-3.
The Eagles took the lead for good in the fourth with three straight doubles, including one that appeared to be lost in the billowy white clouds.
“Both teams threw strikes, but we just made one more error than them, which is a surprise, because our defense has been on lock the last couple of games,” Fragoso said. “But today the ball just did not bounce our way. And they took advantage of it the same way we’ve been taking advantage of other teams. The roles were reversed today.”
The Thunderbirds (22-8) had their chances to push across the tying run in their final three at bats, as Barraza held the Eagles scoreless in the fifth and sixth.
Barraza finished with just 72 pitches in six innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and struck out four.
“He’s a dog, he’s our little bulldog,” said Fragoso of the 5-foot-6, 140-pound Barraza. “He came out and continued to throw strikes, and didn’t let anything faze him. He did his job and they put the ball in play. And the routine plays we usually make them today, at that’s what eventually cost us.”
Guerra walked to open the fifth, but was unable to advance. In the sixth, Gerardo Salazar was hit by a pitch to open the inning, but the next three hitters were retired.
In the seventh, De La Cueda beat the pitcher to the bag on his grounder to first to open the inning. Guerra followed with a grounder that forced De La Cueda at second as he beat the throw to first. But De La Cueda was called for interference at second, doubling up Guerra at first.
Julian Orozco then reached on an errant throw, but was cut down trying to advance to second to end the game. He and De La Cueda accounted for four of their team's seven hits.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to end it this way, on a bad note,” Fragoso said. “After moving up from D-VI to D-V, being able to run the table in the playoffs … you know you go to Rawhide Stadium (in Visalia for the section title game), and we have an emotional victory over an Immanuel team that was in D-III last year. So we took that challenge and we were able to overcome it and become Valley champions.
“And then we come to the (regional playoffs) and we’re able to beat a solid Legacy, and then coming out here when the kids are having their finals, to drive down 3 ½ to four hours, it was a beautiful thing. It was a great experience. The kids were able to experience a lot this year.”