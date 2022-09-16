Kennedy defense stifles Taft for 21-0 win in SSL opener

This year's Kennedy squad might not look familiar to fans, or especially dazzling to offensive purists. But it's nothing if not efficient.
"Usually we have guys that can go for a long ways, right, and this is not a group of those guys," head coach Mario Millan said. "This is a grinder group. Might be boring to some, right, but for us, we're just trying to get the clock out.
"If we can play good defense, we can win 14-, 21-0 games."
And so the Thunderbirds did on Friday. They came into Taft's Martin Memorial Stadium for their South Sequoia League opener, threw just eight passes in 56 plays and forced four turnovers to shut out the Wildcats 21-0.
It provided a chance for Kennedy get back on track after an up-and-down preseason that included wins over Stockdale and East, but losses to Fresno-Edison and Highland.
"We needed to open up league with a win, kind of get into a good groove," Millan said.
The Thunderbirds took a while to get into a groove on offense, but found something that worked with Julian Orozco on the quarterback keeper. Excluding sack yardage, he had 56 rushing yards and the game's first score — 44 yards coming on a single drive — and added a late passing touchdown to Jesus Flores.
Salvador Sanchez Jr. was Kennedy's primary back and didn't always find running room throughout the evening, but broke through for a 37-yard score on a delayed handoff in the third quarter that put Kennedy in control.
Taft had much more trouble on offense, with a series of drives that started fumble (recovered by Jose Maldonado), interception (tipped and picked by Branden Del Rio), three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, end of half and didn't get too much better from there.
"We bring a lot of guys back on defense," Millan said. "That's where we have all our experience. And we knew that our defense was going to have to carry us a lot of times this year."
The Wildcats did find some success in the deep passing game late, as tight end Blaine Neudorf leapt over Guillermo Pompa for a 43-yard grab from Jayce Moore in the third quarter, then the pair connected again for 30 more early in the fourth. But that's where the other two turnovers came in. The former drive ended in a fumbled exchange on Kennedy's 3-yard line between Moore and Caleb Kozloski, while the latter resulted in a turnover on downs at Kennedy's 34.
"The offense that they run plays into what we do on defense," Millan said. "So we had the ability to be really aggressive, uber-aggressive, so to speak."
Particularly early in the game, Kozloski was a force on defense as the Wildcats' middle linebacker. He had consecutive tackles for loss on Julian Sanchez and Salvador Sanchez Jr. on Kennedy's opening drive to force a turnover on downs in the red zone.
The option looks that Kennedy showed in the second quarter were more successful. But Orozco's opening touchdown never would have happened if the officials hadn't ruled him down on his first carry of the game (for 22 yards), which Taft contended was a fumble. Six plays later he broke the tie to make it 6-0.
That remained the score at halftime after both teams had two-minute drills derailed by first-play sacks. Deagen Speer got to Orozco, then Jude De La Cueva to Moore a minute later.
The Wildcats missed just a couple more opportunities late in the game. Moore and Richard Jennings couldn't connect on a pass to the end zone from Kennedy's 25, just two plays before turning it over on downs. On Taft's next drive, a bad snap paired with an unsportsmanlike penalty resulted in a 32-yard loss that left the Wildcats far behind the chains. That forced a late-game punt that led to a final clock-killing touchdown drive for the Thunderbirds
Taft (3-2) will have a chance at redemption next Friday at Shafter, while Kennedy (3-2) hosts Delano.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.