 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kennedy beats Chavez 21-3 to capture first SSL title in school history

20221030-bc-sslfbtitle

Jaikel De Leon from Kennedy High tumbles into the end zone for a Thunderbird touchdown in the first half of Friday's game against Delano's Chavez High.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

DELANO— There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Kennedy football program since its first varsity game in 2009.

There was a 30-game losing streak, followed a few seasons later by three Central Section championships in five years. But through it all, one thing had eluded the Thunderbirds — a league title.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget