All you readers who have been following my comments this past waterfowl season will know that I have done nothing but moan and groan about how poor the hunting was.
My worst season ever … bar none.
But, I have said the same thing for the last three or four years. So, what's going on?
I have given it a lot of thought and have come up with two very good reasons. I'm sure there are more, but these really stick out in my mind.
The first is rice. Lots of rice. Tens of thousands of acres of rice. Prior to 1980, almost all of the rice farmers in the Sacramento Valley area burned their rice fields after harvesting in the fall. As a result, a large majority of the waterfowl migrating on the Pacific flyway continued south into the San Joaquin Valley for the winter, looking for food and rest.
After 1980, a large number of the rice growers began to flood their fields instead of burning. This peaked out in 1990 when California legislature formally banned rice burning completely. The major reason being the pollution of the air from the smoke that trapped in the middle of the state.
Boy, did this make ducks passing through happy. They started to flood the fields instead. Lots of food and a place to rest. It was also a boon to local waterfowl hunters because the birds were now staying in the area. The downside was that hunters in the south end of the San Joaquin started seeing bird counts dwindle year after year.
I had not given a lot of thought about the second reason until I read a short column in The Bakersfield Californian a few weeks ago that started to set off all kinds of bells in my head. The title was "Changes In California Crop Acreage."
Back in the '60s and '70s my friends and I would spend countless hours hunting the area between Wasco and Corcoran. There were thousands of acres of grain crops being grown in that region, and consisted mostly of winter barley, safflower, milo and wheat. Many of these fields would be flooded after harvest and ducks by the thousands would converge on them.
But according to the column, grain acreage in California has gone from 2,942,102 in 1959, to 930,301 in 1987, and 153,107 in 2017. That is some massive drop over the years. If there is nothing to eat here, there is no reason for the ducks to come.
And just the opposite has happened with nuts. We have gone from 250,571 acres in 1959, to 2,023,746 in 2017. We have all seen this happening. Almond and pistachio orchards going up all over Kern County and the rest of the valley. Big money crops once they start producing.
And, there is actually one more reason the birds are not here like before. Their habitat has shrunk.
In the early part of the 20th century it was said that a person could paddle a boat from Bakersfield to San Francisco because of all the water and sloughs that existed in the Central Valley. All the rivers and streams from the Sierra Nevada's emptied into the valley and water was everywhere.
But, that all changed over the years when resulting dams were built to control this wasted water and put to use by the farmers throughout the state. As a result, no lakes, ponds, and sloughs for the waterfowl.
As of this date, I have a legacy of 67 years of waterfowl hunting that I am passing on to my children and grand children. I only hope and pray that is does not get any worse.
Good! I'm glad you can't murder ducks. Buy a target!
