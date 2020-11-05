I was recently having breakfast with my son Steve, and friend Brad Peters, when Steve asked me if I remembered how many times I had been to Alberta to film groups of hunters over the years.
I gave it some thought, and told him since my first trip in the early 1990's, I had probably been about two dozen times. This led to the two of us discussing the first time we made the venture.
I had always heard about the liberal limits on waterfowl, including a daily limit of eight Canada geese and eight ducks, and for years had been thinking about trying to make a trip.
After a few phone calls, I contacted a guide who worked an area just outside of Edmonton, Alberta. His name was Brent Reil, and he said their season opened on the first of September and the hunting was always good that time of the year as the ducks and geese were just starting to migrate down to the lower 48 states.
Brent said that if I could get three paying hunters for the three-day hunt, including room and board, I could tag along and videotape the shoot for nothing.
This was exactly what I had hoped for, so I immediately called my two oldest sons, Steve and Mike, and one of my hunting pals, Adam Stull. I didn't have to do too much arm-twisting for them to say, "When are we leaving?"
We booked our flight to Edmonton, and were met at the airport by Brent, who drove us to the town of Tofield, about 40 miles east.
Brent's father farmed just outside the area where he raised wheat, canola and peas. We were put up in a nice trailer house and all meals would be served by his mom in the main house.
The next morning we set up in a pea field about a half-mile below the farm. Brent had other land available beside his father's, but there were a large number of birds working this field the day before, so he opted for it. He said he had permission to hunt a good number of other farms in the area. I was surprised when he mentioned that it was against Canadian law for a farmer to charge money for someone to hunt their land. You used it only because the landowner was a nice guy and very accommodating. A real class act, I thought.
I have a vivid memory of the moments after setting up stakes and netting blind with brush attached, and putting out a few dozen goose and field mallard decoys. The sunrise was the most luxurious red I had ever seen, when suddenly in the distance about a mile away, I saw a flock of ducks that I was sure numbered close to 2,000 or more.
They were swirling around the field like a mini-tornado. If you think about the huge flocks of blackbirds we see here in the valley, you know what I mean.
Shooting time was 30 minutes before sunrise, and I was just getting my camera ready to use when a flock of about 50 mallards dropped into the spread from out of nowhere. Brent said, "Five more minutes guys," so we just sat quietly and watched the ducks start to feed.
These birds had never seen decoys before so they just barreled right in, and right at shooting time another flock of about 25 dropped in. The boys raised and fired, taking down seven.
It did not take long for them to reach their 24 bird limit, as there were ducks all over the area. I had never seen anything quite like it in all the years I had been hunting. Just about the time they finished with the ducks, the geese started coming.
They usually flew later than the ducks, and it only took the guys just over an hour to take their limits of 24 birds. Seven of these were speckelbelly or white fronted geese. The others were all large common Canada geese weighing in the nine to 12 pound range. And, I managed to get most of the action on video.
To this day, we will take that film out occasionally and watch it, remembering what a great time we had on that first trip north.
Since that time, I have been to Canada at least 20 more times. Every hunt has been exceptional, just like the first one. On one occasion, I had all three of my sons with me for the first time. I titled that column in The Bakersfield Californian, "The Return of the Killer B's" … Barnes, Barnes, Barnes and Barnes.
You're probably wondering what we did with all of this game we were harvesting every day. We ate some for dinner, but most was given to friends of the guide. And, a large part was taken to a Hutterite Colony that was in the area.
The Hutterites are a religious group that are found all over Canada. They are very similar in most ways to the Amish found in the U.S. and have very large farms. Most of the North American population migrated to Canada to escape religious persecution during World War I because they were pacifist and refused military service.
I can only encourage you if you are a waterfowl hunter to add Canada to your bucket list. It will be the trip of a lifetime for you.