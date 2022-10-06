The Kern County Officials Association will start conducting classes starting on Monday, Oct. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Centennial High School. If you're interested in becoming a wrestling official, or have any questions, please contact Amador Galvez at 661-304-4486 or Tom Ramos at 661-345-7443.
KCOA offering training classes for prospective wrestling officials
- The Bakersfield Californian
