Kansas connection continues with latest batch of college commitments

When Terry Harrison took over as head football coach in 2018 at Bethel College — a small NAIA school in rural North Newton, Kans. — he had the daunting task of turning around a program that hadn’t won more than three games in any of the previous nine seasons.
To help expedite the process, Harrison found a hidden gem more than 1,400 miles away in Kern County, where his recruiting efforts have landed several area products.
Four years later, and on the heels of two straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference titles, Harrison has moved on to a new challenge, accepting a position in November at KCAC rival Friends University in Wichita, which has struggled on the gridiron the last several seasons.
So it should come as little surprise that his blueprint for success has a uniquely local flavor, which includes five area standouts, including former Independence and Bakersfield College defensive back Braden Gordon, as well as high school seniors Ian Jernagin and Blake Allen from Garces, and Centennial’s Tristan Flores and Tyler Routh.
“Wichita is actually a very similar size as Bakersfield, it feels the same, it looks the same, so we were trying to find a town that is going to be very similar to Wichita that we can recruit, and just broaden our recruiting horizon,” said Harrison, whose recruiting approach initially centered around trying to find communities near airports. “The funny part is that we found Bakersfield, we came out there just one time and started doing a little research and tried to find some players, and obviously, we found some kids we thought could play at the next level that maybe hadn’t gotten an opportunity. And when we came out there, we were like, man, this looks a lot like Wichita.”
And in the process, Wichita and the surrounding communities are starting to look a lot like Bakersfield, as well.
In addition to the five players, the KCAC has at least seven underclassmen and two new recruits slated to compete against each other in the fall.
Flores and Routh, best friends since middle school, each decided to attend Friends individually, but being together is a bonus. And Harrison’s interest in each was the final selling point.
“I’ve been having a lot of offers, academic and athletic, and that was really just my best offer, and the coach was really psyched to have me,” said Flores, a second-team BVarsity All-Area running back and slot receiver this season. “So I felt like that was the place I wanted to be for the next four years.”
Routh, who was initially offered a scholarship when Harrison was at Bethel, is equally as excited about his decision.
“He was definitely one of the first coaches to reach out and contact me,” said Routh, a second-team All-Area receiver. “When he reached out again and offered me, then I kind of realized that I really wanted to be there, and that that was kind of a place for me because if he shows that much attention to me then obviously he wants me there. And I don’t want to be at a program where I’m like a second choice.”
The list includes three former BVarsity All-Area players of the year. Jernagin, who shared the honor with Shafter quarterback Tyson Dozhier in the spring, and this year’s award-winner, running back Evan Peaker from Independence.
Dozhier committed to play at Tabor College in October, while Peaker decided to attend Bethany College this week.
Jernagin and Allen celebrated their decision with a signing party at Garces on Tuesday, along with classmates Fletcher and Palmer Bank (Stanford soccer), Rory Begin (Navy water polo), Mary King (Cal Baptist water polo) and Jordan Northcutt (UC San Diego water polo).
“What you want to do, is you want kids to want to come and stay, and retain, and to be on track to graduate,” Harrison said. “So in order for that to happen, you want to eliminate as much culture shock as possible when you’re coming out to Kansas, and honestly, that’s kind of how we found Bakersfield. And you know how it is, you get to know people out there and meet people, you find kids and then kids get us connected to other kids, and honestly, that’s how it’s become a little bit of a network for us.”
Scoring milestone
Bakersfield College sophomore Tyrell Coleman, a Bakersfield High graduate, eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career at BC.
The 6-foot-3 guard scored 15 points in a victory over Antelope Valley on Monday, giving him 1,007 points in two-plus seasons for the Renegades. He also scored 102 points in nine games at Cerro Coso College in 2016.
Coleman, who earned an associate's degree in December, is averaging a team-high 17.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
Possible showdown
If North and South can post victories on Tuesday night — results of the games were not available by presstime — the two schools will meet for the Southeast Yosemite League boys basketball championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at South.
The Stars and Spartans entered Tuesday’s action 7-1 in SEYL play and have a two-game lead over third-place East. North defeated South 60-59 in the teams’ previous meeting on Jan. 25. The Blades spoiled the Stars perfect run through the league with a 61-54 victory on Thursday.
Golden Hawks end drought
The Centennial boys basketball team clinched at least a share of its first Southwest Yosemite League title since 2016 with a 61-51 victory over Stockdale on Monday.
Senior guard Blake Dibble had a team-high 17 points and back-court mate Elijah West added 14 in the clinching win.
Liberty (16-6, 6-2) has an outside chance at sharing the title, but the Patriots would need to close the season with wins over Stockdale and Bakersfield High, and hope Centennial (18-7, 8-0) slips up against Garces and Frontier.
Blades make mark
The East High girls soccer team clinched at least a share of the SEYL championship with an 8-0 victory over Foothill on Monday.
The Blades (18-5-1, 8-0) can win the title outright with a win over the Trojans on Tuesday night (results were not available by presstime). East holds a two-game lead over Highland with two games to play. The two teams play in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
Soaring birds
The Bakersfield Condors have only lost one game in regulation since Dec. 17, a stretch of 16 games, which has helped the team move into a third-place tie with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL’s Pacific Division.
The Condors are 12-4 during that time, with three of the four losses coming in overtime. Bakersfield hosts Henderson at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first of back-to-back games against the Silver Knights at Mechanics Bank Arena.
A need for speed
Bakersfield’s Derek Thorn continued his dominance on the track with a victory in the All-Star Showdown 200 at Irwindale Speedway on Saturday.
Thorn survived a battle with Preston Peltier for much of the race, until Peltier hit the wall on lap 125. Thorn led the remaining laps en route to his 10th straight — and 59th career — victory in the SRL Southwest Tour race.
In other racing news, the AMA Professional Speedway “Pairs” Championships will take place at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway on Feb. 19. Several of the top Speedway riders are expected to be paired up in a team format, with the winner being crowned national champion.