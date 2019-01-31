A year ago, Mitch Callahan had lost his bite and his way.
One of several veteran players signed to try to bolster a club thin on prospects, Callahan, of Whittier, was coming home to California after a season that saw him get his first NHL call up (four games with Detroit) and a Calder Cup Championship with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Condors struggled to play .500 hockey and Callahan struggled as well, managing just nine points in 45 games before being suspended 20 games on Feb. 13, 2017 for violating terms of the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
It was a season to forget and Callahan made of point of doing just that as soon as the season ended.
“It was just something I bought over the counter, I didn’t know what it was, just something for healing joints and stuff,” Callahan said of what led to his suspension. “Another lesson learned. A pretty dumb mistake.”
It was a lost year for Callahan, 27, and he vowed to have a rebound season.
He spent the summer in Bakersfield training with Condors strength and conditioning coach Patrick Love, but more importantly he got his head right.
“Not a lot of guys know this, but last year personally I just wasn’t happy and in the state I am now,” he said. “When you’re not playing well and when the team’s not doing well you find ways to occupy yourself instead of doing the right things as a pro hockey player.
“This summer I decided to leave everything that was wrong behind, to stay here and have a fresh start.”
The reset worked.
It hasn’t all be been roses, but Callahan has met the challenges and is a key cog on a Condors team that has won eight straight games and moved into second place in the Pacific Division.
“He’s a junkyard dog out there,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said of Callahan. “He goes to hard areas. He’s willing to take abuse to get to areas on the ice that some players shy away from, not Mitch. He goes to the blue paint in the offensive zone. He’s very strong on the wall. He’s been sent out to take important right-handed face-offs, which are important for our team to win.”
Callahan has 10 goals and 3 assists in 35 games. Six of those points (4 goals, 2 assists) have come in the past 10 games.
“It’s been a really good bounce back year for Mitch,” Woodcroft said. “As soon as I got the job, him and I sat down, at his request. He talked about a clean slate. He put the work in during the summertime, I thought he had a really good training camp and started the year with two goals (on opening night).
“There’s times when he’s been taken out of the lineup but I think that’s healthy for most players. What I like about him is every time he’s been challenged, he’s responded.”
For his part, Callahan said he’s grateful for the chance to prove himself again and the opportunities the coaching staff has given him to grow his game.
“Coach gave me a bigger role, the opportunity to play on the power play and that kid of sparked my offense a little bit,” he said. “I’ve played different positions (center and wing), playing with different guys here and there.”
Woodcroft said Callahan will be expected to player a larger role down the stretch.
“We’re going to lean on him and his experience of being a winner at this level, a two-time Calder Cup champion, we’re going to lean on him down the stretch,” he said. “I like the way he’s talking, I like the way he’s playing. With his increased performance comes increased playing time.”
