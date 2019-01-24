Jarkel Joiner scored 34 points to lead CSUB to an 88-84 victory over Cal Baptist on Thursday night in Riverside.
It was the third straight win for CSUB, which improved to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in Western Athletic Conference.
Joiner's point total is a Division-I single-game school record for CSUB.
Cal Baptist, which was led by Milan Acquaah’s 27 points, stayed close in the second half but never got closer than two points.
A Damiyne Durham layup put CSUB up 87-82 with 2:20 remaining. Acquaah hit a pair of free throws eight seconds later to make it 87-84 but Joiner sealed the win with a free throw with 19 seconds left.
Greg Lee added 16 points for the Runners and Taze Moore had 10. James Suber led the team in rebounds with 11.
Cal State trailed 22-13 with 10:49 left in the first half but went on an 18-8 run to take a 31-30 lead. The Runners led 43-40 at the half.
CSUB was shooting just 26 percent from the field midway through the first period but rebounded to finish at 45 percent.
