Missouri-Kansas City head coach Kareem Richardson was beside himself, repeatedly throwing the towel he had been wiping his face and head with all game long. He crouched to a knee, covered his face, got up and went down to a knee again.
“How are you going to decide a game like that,” he yelled to the officials, along with other exclamations.
Cal State Bakersfield had inbounded the ball on the offensive end with 0.9 seconds left in the game. Jarkel Joiner came around a screen to the corner, airballing his 3-pointer long as UMKC’s Brandon McKissic closed in.
For a split second, UMKC thought it had won it. Then one of the officials raised his arm, blew his whistle and called a foul.
“Take us home,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said to Joiner. The sophomore guard made all three free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining to give the Roadrunners (12-6, 4-1 Western Athletic) a 74-73 win over UMKC (7-11, 2-1 WAC) in the Icardo Center on Thursday night.
The play CSUB ran on the inbound was similar to its inbound play that won the Utah Valley game the last time the Roadrunners were in the Icardo Center. On Jan. 5, Joiner missed a 3-pointer in the same corner, but Taze Moore grabbed the rebound and hit the game-winner as time expired.
“Coach if you come back to me, I’m gonna win the game,” Joiner said to Barnes that day.
The reason CSUB had the inbound chance Thursday was because Joiner’s 3-pointer prior had been swatted and wound up out of bounds. UMKC’s Xavier Bishop, who had a game-high 19 points, missed his two free throws with the Kangaroos up 73-71 with 10.2 seconds left.
The Roadrunners pushed the ball down the court and Joiner got blocked by McKissic. Fans booed and Joiner thought he was fouled.
Under the basket, CSUB point guard Rickey Holden attempted to inbound the ball with 0.9 seconds to go. No one broke up so Holden called timeout. Barnes substituted Moore in for forward Darrin Person Jr. The head coach drew up a play for Moore to get the ball under the basket. Considering he was at home, Barnes felt his team could win in overtime.
But Holden couldn’t get the ball to Moore and the secondary option of Joiner kicked in. He ran around the 3-point line toward Holden, getting the ball and drawing the foul. Joiner said McKissic hit him on the head, arm and body.
After Richardson’s outburst, an assistant coach tried to calm him down, noting that Joiner was just 62.9 percent from the free throw line this season — despite setting the program for single-season free throw percentage as a freshman last year.
Stepping up to the line, Joiner was nervous. He took a few deep breaths and swished the first shot. Then he sighed. He knew he’d get the next two.
As UMKC heaved the ball down the court, Richardson ran onto the floor, yelling in all directions.
“That’s my guy right here and I know he’s been missing before, but when it comes down to it, Jarkel is cold blooded,” Justin Edler-Davis said. “I’m not even gonna lie to you. He’s cold blooded.”
The Roadrunners have won nine of their last 11 games and moved up first place in the WAC. Joiner and Edler-Davis finished with 16 points.
“Seems like some special things are happening on this court,” Barnes said. “I don’t want to say it, but maybe we’re the most exciting show in town.”
