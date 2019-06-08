There was one fast way around Bakersfield Speedway in the Sports Mod feature on Saturday night: up high on the third-mile clay oval.
Kevin Johnson got there first from his outside front row starting position and led all 25 laps for his first win of the year.
Johnson’s biggest challenge came a few laps after a restart. Gary Dutton went low in turns one and two to draw even on the 13th lap, The two were side-by-side coming out of turn four but Sutton could not keep the power down and Johnson edged ahead.
Dutton faded after a restart on lap 17 and Jason Nation came on to finish second with Bryan Clark third Dutton, who won on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway, wound up fourth with Guy Ahlwardt fifth.
The race was halted by a red flag 10 laps in when a five-car collision in turn three left Brylon Holder’s car upside down at the entrance to the turn. Holder, and the other drivers involved, were OK.
Kevin Irwin took the lead early in the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature en route to his second win of the season.
Aaron Stewart led the first three laps before giving way to Irwin after contact from Irwin. Stewart then maintained his second-place standing the rest of the way. Trevor Baker nipped Jerry Flippo for third at the finish line.
“I got a little impatient there with the 37 car (Stewart) but I had to go with all the fast guys behind me,” Irwin said.
Other than the contact with Stewart, the only other miscue for Irwin came after the race when he over rotated on a back flip from the roof of his car and fell backwards on the landing. But he bounced right up for his post-race interview.
Caden Cochrun extended his Mod Lites points lead with his second victory.
Cochrun, who started near the rear of the field, was running a distant fourth when a caution fell after 14 of 20 laps. He took the lead three laps after the restart.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Cochrun said of getting to the front. “The track was fast and had a couple of grooves. The yellow saved me.”
J.D. Brown was second, followed by Jakob Carey, Jeff Thompson and Tim Vareny.
Matt Heron raced to victory in the 20-lap Mini Stock feature.
Heron took the lead early in the race and was no challenged en route to his second win.
Chris Rutledge was second, followed by Clint Massey and Clint Duncan.
Sawyer wins at The Dirt Track at KCRP
Robby Sawyer came from his sixth starting position to win the 25-lap A Mod feature late Friday Night at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway.
The race was the second leg of the Holder’s Air Conditioning and Heating Triple Crown Series. Sawyer also won the first Triple Crown Series race and will be looking to complete a sweep on Sept. 7.
“I’m fortunate to have a really good car,” said Sawyer, who went high in turns three and four to take the lead from Michael Johnson on the sixth lap.
Sawyer pulled away from the field until a caution on lap 21 brought him back. Brad Pounds, who started ninth, moved past Johnson and into second on the 22nd lap but ran out of laps before he could mount a challenge to Sawyer.
“It took a while (to get close to the front,” Pounds said. “We had a good hot rod.”
Ryan Daves finished third, followed by Jerry Flippo and Cody Burke.
Riley Clem won the caution-plagued QRC feature.
