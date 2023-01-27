 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jockey Club to recognize on Tuesday morning

0CDB046E-9360-494F-96EA-29D4C8E8E0F9.jpeg

The Bakersfield Jockey Club logo

A baker’s dozen local athletes will be recognized when Bakersfield Jockey Club closes out the month with its awards banquet on Tuesday morning at Hodel’s.

The guest presenter for the event is Kyle Conder, Cal State Bakersfield’s athletic director, with breakfast being served at 8 a.m., followed by the awards presentation from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases