Jockey Club to recognize on Tuesday morning

A baker’s dozen local athletes will be recognized when Bakersfield Jockey Club closes out the month with its awards banquet on Tuesday morning at Hodel’s.
The guest presenter for the event is Kyle Conder, Cal State Bakersfield’s athletic director, with breakfast being served at 8 a.m., followed by the awards presentation from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Awards will be presented to: Golden Valley’s Alina Garcia (girls soccer), and Isabel Acevez and Parris Taylor (girls basketball), Foothill’s Kevin Garcia (boys soccer) and Isabelle Reyna (girls basketball), Independence’s Elena Baltazar (girls soccer), Diego Mazantini (boys soccer) and Libby Clear (girls basketball), Frontier’s Levi Mazzei (boys wrestling), Bakersfield Christian’s Gabriel Gutierrez (boys basketball) and Jordyn Toler (girls basketball) and Liberty’s Aiden Albertalli and Brady Young (boys soccer).