Jockey Club to recognize 16 on Tuesday at Hodel's

A Sweet 16 of area student-athletes will be recognized by the Bakersfield Jockey Club between 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Dr.
Girls golfers Mayra Martinez of Shafter and East High’s Adrianna Galvan will be recognized, along with Leslie Aquino (East girls cross country), Isabelle Zavala (East volleyball), Aaliyah Ayon and Lucely Parra (Arvin volleyball), Sutton Thompson (Frontier volleyball), Atzin Anguiano (Shafter boys cross country), Joel Gutierrez and Koa Rhodes (Shafter football), Gabriel Gutierrez (East football), Chris Carlos and Andres Alcaraz (Arvin football). Taft College volleyball players Jada Dias, ShaCe Niu and Kailee Wakatake) will also receive awards.