Jockey Club to honor 18 local student-athletes on Tuesday at Hodel's

Another batch of area student-athletes will be recognized by the Bakersfield Jockey Club between 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Dr.
Girls golfers Liz Alderete from Ira Monte and Frontier’s Allison Bailey will be recognized, along with Angela Rubio (Mira Monte girls tennis), Galilea Villasenor Serano (West girls tennis), Faith Rivas (Highland girls water polo), Lianna Guerra (Highland girls cross country), Elena Baltazar and Trinity McLean (Independence girls cross country), Kayleigh Rosales (West volleyball), Nathaniel Taylor (Highland boys water polo), Diego Duenas (Highland football), Jorge Pineda and Anthony Rico (Independence football), and Jack Parks and Lennox Laulu (West football). Bakersfield College’s Derrek Alcantar (wrestling), Rain Gomez (women’s cross country) and Francisco Felix (men’s cross country) will also receive awards.