Heading into its biggest football game of the season, Bakersfield High will be without two of its best players.
Talented senior Isaac Jernagin, who committed to Nevada earlier this year, and his younger brother Ian will not play Friday when the Drillers (5-4, 3-1) are scheduled to take on first-place Liberty (8-1, 4-0) with a chance at sharing the Southwest League title.
They're not expected to return for the Drillers' postseason either, as both have left the program.
Ian, a sophomore running back with the team, suffered a hair-line fracture of his ankle in the third quarter of the game against Centennial on Friday. The injury will require 4 to 6 weeks of recovery, likely ending his season.
The circumstances surrounding Issac’s absence is not as clear-cut, but Bakersfield High coach Michael Stewart and Jernagin’s father, Dejon, indicated Tuesday in separate interviews that Isaac’s decision to leave the team was, if nothing else, in the best interest of both parties involved.
Isaac, a starting wide receiver and defensive back for BHS, leads the Drillers in receiving, but had no receptions in last week’s 10-3 victory over the Golden Hawks. He did have a 26-yard touchdown catch in a 34-20 victory over Frontier the week before.
Isaac Jernagin had 521 rushing yards on 34 carries and scored seven touchdowns on the ground last season, according to MaxPreps.com. He added 12 receptions for 125 yards and two TDs through the air.
(9) comments
Liberty 49-14 over BHS. It’s going to be ugly
This Michigan Stewart experiment is starting to look like the failed Jason Oliver hire. An unmitigated disasters. You can’t hire a flashy name and expect results. BHS list to stockdale this year and I would bet that in its 26 year history that they haven’t beaten BHS three times.
I don't understand how these players can simply quit on their team
D2 players at the best!
When they LEFT for OC back over the summer I made a comment and Michael Stewart came after me like I was the bad guy........so I guess it's safe to say little brother is going to Garces next year>?
The little brother is chillin
Free agents! Top players just treat high school like auditions. They want to be on teams that are going to get them attention. BHS just couldn't showcase them enough and win enough. As we've seen with the cave in by the NCAA this week, amateur
football is DEAD!
They gotta go work on their brand!
You’re sadly mistaken sir👍🏾
BHS couldn't showcase them enough? Are you mental?? BHS is (despite what you think) still the premier HS football team in this town.
The notoriety and record speaks for itself...
