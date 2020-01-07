Bakersfield College's Jeff Chudy announced his resignation as head football coach on Tuesday, ending a 16-year run as the program's head coach.
Chudy leaves with 112 victories, second-most for any one coach in Bakersfield College football history, and a .626 winning percentage. His 16-year tenure is second only in longevity to Gerry Collis, who coached 17 seasons (1967-83). Chudy is tied with Jack Frost (1934-42, 1946-52), who also coached the Renegades for 16 seasons.
BC President Sonya Christian said the college would immediately convene a search for Chudy’s successor.
“You can’t just replace Jeff’s talent, deep knowledge, competitive spirit, and history with the program," Christian said in a press release. "I know I speak for everyone in the BC football community when I express my gratitude for all the Jeff has brought to the game and to this college.”
Said Chudy, 58, in a prepared statement: “I have been involved in this great game of football since I was 7 years old. When I became a part of the Bakersfield College football program 28 years ago, I was too young and naïve to understand the impact this community would have on me and my family. I am so thankful to Bakersfield College for giving me the unbelievable opportunity to be a part of BC football.
"I am also indebted to the players, coaches, and their families that have inspired me over the years. My time at Bakersfield College has been nothing short of spectacular — Renegade football is special — (and) this program is truly a community partnership. I am forever grateful for the lifelong relationships that I’ve made. "
Chudy, the 10th head coach in the program’s 98-year history, compiled a total overall record of 112-67. The 2012 season was the highlight of his tenure as he led the Renegades to a record of 11-2 and the state community college championship, routing City College of San Francisco 35-14 in the title game at Memorial Stadium in front of more than 16,000 fans.
“I was at a loss when I learned of Jeff’s plans to retire from his position,” said Bakersfield College Athletic Director Sandi Taylor in the release. “But I am confident that he is leaving our football program in a strong position among community college athletics throughout the state and the nation.”
Added Chudy: "The experiences we’ve had and the memories we’ve made are priceless. As great as this ride has been, God has blessed me with a loving and supportive family who have paid a price. It is time for me step off the grid to devote more time to their world.”
(4) comments
JC accomplishments are overlooked. Combine Bakersfield JC, with Cal State, Bakersfield. Trump, in a manner of speaking UC Merced, or prepare for UC Central Valley - Fresno.
Contrary, how some people in the community felt about Coach Chudy’s coaching style, anyone that stays in athletics for any length of time sees success and failure. He has demonstrated a successful program over the years, in spite of last years disappointment. Hopefully, AD Taylor will announce her resignation, since she has not demonstrated any leadership or knowledge about winning at the CC level. Best of luck to coach Chudy’s retirement and not have to listen to arm chair QB’s who have never sacrificed the time and effort he has put in over the years! Now, let’s see if “Selfie Sonya” can evaluate and hire the right coach and AD!🤔
Bryan Nixon!
The 2015 Liberty Patriots, led by head coachBryan Nixon, won the program's second Valley Championship by beating Clovis High School(California) 56-21.
He did the right thing. The program has lost its momentum, its spark, and nearly its legacy. New ideas, a fresh approach is needed. I hope he takes Carl Dean with him. Let's join the 2020's.
