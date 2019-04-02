Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball guard Jarkel Joiner is transferring from CSUB, his father Stacy confirmed to The Californian. Joiner just finished up a sophomore season in which he was voted first team All-Western Athletic Conference and led the conference in scoring in WAC games
The Oxford, Mississippi native led the Roadrunners in 2018-19 with 15.6 points and 32.2 minutes per game. He was the only CSUB player to start all 34 games, shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3-point range.
As a freshman, Joiner played in all 30 games (27 starts) and averaged 10.4 points per game.
CSUB and head coach Rod Barnes were the first to offer Joiner a scholarship when he was a junior in high school. When Joiner signed with CSUB prior to his senior season, Barnes told others that "people are going to start coming to our games because of him."
Joiner’s family ties to Rod Barnes and CSUB run deep. Stacy Joiner, a barber, had cut Barnes’ and Barnes’ children’s hair for years. Joiner’s first basketball coaches were current CSUB Vice President for Student Affairs Thomas Wallace and women’s basketball associate head coach Xavier Johnson.
