Boys basketball
Liberty 68, Stockdale 52
At Liberty
SHS: Duru 14, Jamdog 4, Ervin 15, Dunn 4, Blanton 4, Likens 10.
LHS: Campbell 5, Hill 13, Gonzalez 2, Batten 10, Stewart 2, Ochoa 7, Medrano 9, Smith 7, Rigby 8.
Garces 80, Centennial 52
GHS: (14-13, 4-4 SWYL): Sakowski 13, D’Amato 4, Floyd 4, Hatten 14, McMurtrey 2, Cinquemani 8, Sill 2, St. Claire 3, Egbe 12, Reed 4, Hughes 10, Torres 4
Other scores
Bakersfield 77, Frontier 21
Girls basketball
Shafter 55, Arvin 52
SHS (15-6, 7-3 SSL): Birrueta 13, Uribe 4, Ortiz 4, Aly. Perez, 20, Chacon 6, Ab. Perez 8
JV: SHS d. AHS; FS: AHS d. SHS
Bakersfield 56, Frontier 23
BHS: Key 5, Wandick 8, Hsiung 7, Frink 12, D. Johnson 2, Linzie 10, Hayden 4, Mopten, 4, Sanders 4.
FHS: Enriquez 5, Lucas 2, Ray 4, Wegis 2, Billington 8, Ezell 2
Liberty 53, Stockdale 48 OT
SHS (9-14, 2-6 SWYL): Jennings 18 (9 rebounds, 4 blocks); Dzames 11 (9 rebounds, 4 assists), Nommensen 4, Tate 6, Felimi 4 (6 rebounds), Moralez 4, Burris 1.
Boys soccer
Centennial 2, Garces 2, OT
At Centennial
CHS (8-6-5, 2-3-3): Goals: Jimenez, Morales. Assist: Crews. Saves: Highfill 8.
GMHS (18-2-4, 5-2-1): Goals: Cisneros, F. Bank. Saves: Tiscareno 5.
JV: CHS 5, GMHS 0
Liberty 4, Stockdale 3
LHS (11-5-4, 5-2-1 SWYL): Goals: Fernandez, Pineda, Lynch, Castrejon. Assists: Valderrama, Pineda. Saves: Maxwell 8
SHS (5-2-1, SWYL): Goals: Page, Souza, Maher. Saves: Persell 9
Arvin 3, Shafter 0
AHS (10-4-2, 7-2 SSL): Goals: Magana, Rosales, Bel;tran. Assist. Magana. Saves: Barajas 5.
JV: SHS d. SHS 2-1.
Bakersfield 3, Frontier 2, OT
At Frontier; Halftime: 2-1 FHS
BHS (6-12-3, 2-4-1 SWYL)—Goals: Maldonado, Parks, Mosquedo. Assists: Perez. Shots on goal: 9. Saves: Garrett 5, Gordon 4.
JV: 1-1 tie; FS: FHS 1, BHS 0.
McFarland 3, Taft 2
Girls soccer
Frontier 2, Bakersfield 0
FHS (9-9-2, 4-3-1 SWYL)—Goals: Franklin, Chaverria. Assists: Toomer, Hazel. Saves: Harrelson 2.
BHS (5-13; 0, 0-5-3): Saves: Mauldin 8.
JV: FHS d. BHS 2-0.
Centennial; 3, Garces 2
GHS (10-9-3, 1-5-2 SWYL): Goals: Reynolds, N. Antongiovanni. Saves: M. Sill 4
CHS (4-10-4, 3-3-2): Goals: LeLouis, Cruz, A. Collins. Assists:: LeLouis, A. Collins. Saves: J. Alexander 4.
CHS 7, GHS 0.
