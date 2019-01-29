Boys basketball

Liberty 68, Stockdale 52

At Liberty

SHS: Duru 14, Jamdog 4, Ervin 15, Dunn 4, Blanton 4, Likens 10.

LHS: Campbell 5, Hill 13, Gonzalez 2, Batten 10, Stewart 2, Ochoa 7, Medrano 9, Smith 7, Rigby 8.

Garces 80, Centennial 52

GHS: (14-13, 4-4 SWYL): Sakowski 13, D’Amato 4, Floyd 4, Hatten 14, McMurtrey 2, Cinquemani 8, Sill 2, St. Claire 3, Egbe 12, Reed 4, Hughes 10, Torres 4

Other scores

Bakersfield 77, Frontier 21

Girls basketball

Shafter 55, Arvin 52

SHS (15-6, 7-3 SSL): Birrueta 13, Uribe 4, Ortiz 4, Aly. Perez, 20, Chacon 6, Ab. Perez 8

JV: SHS d. AHS; FS: AHS d. SHS

Bakersfield 56, Frontier 23

BHS: Key 5, Wandick 8, Hsiung 7, Frink 12, D. Johnson 2, Linzie 10, Hayden 4, Mopten, 4, Sanders 4.

FHS: Enriquez 5, Lucas 2, Ray 4, Wegis 2, Billington 8, Ezell 2

Liberty 53, Stockdale 48 OT

SHS (9-14, 2-6 SWYL): Jennings 18 (9 rebounds, 4 blocks); Dzames 11 (9 rebounds, 4 assists), Nommensen 4, Tate 6, Felimi 4 (6 rebounds), Moralez 4, Burris 1.

Boys soccer

Centennial 2, Garces 2, OT

At Centennial

CHS (8-6-5, 2-3-3): Goals: Jimenez, Morales. Assist: Crews. Saves: Highfill 8.

GMHS (18-2-4, 5-2-1): Goals: Cisneros, F. Bank. Saves: Tiscareno 5.

JV: CHS 5, GMHS 0

Liberty 4, Stockdale 3

LHS (11-5-4, 5-2-1 SWYL): Goals: Fernandez, Pineda, Lynch, Castrejon. Assists: Valderrama, Pineda. Saves: Maxwell 8

SHS (5-2-1, SWYL): Goals: Page, Souza, Maher. Saves: Persell 9

Arvin 3, Shafter 0

AHS (10-4-2, 7-2 SSL): Goals: Magana, Rosales, Bel;tran. Assist. Magana. Saves: Barajas 5.

JV: SHS d. SHS 2-1.

Bakersfield 3, Frontier 2, OT

At Frontier; Halftime: 2-1 FHS

BHS (6-12-3, 2-4-1 SWYL)—Goals: Maldonado, Parks, Mosquedo. Assists: Perez. Shots on goal: 9. Saves: Garrett 5, Gordon 4.

JV: 1-1 tie; FS: FHS 1, BHS 0.

McFarland 3, Taft 2

Girls soccer

Frontier 2, Bakersfield 0

FHS (9-9-2, 4-3-1 SWYL)—Goals: Franklin, Chaverria. Assists: Toomer, Hazel. Saves: Harrelson 2.

BHS (5-13; 0, 0-5-3): Saves: Mauldin 8.

JV: FHS d. BHS 2-0.

Centennial; 3, Garces 2

GHS (10-9-3, 1-5-2 SWYL): Goals: Reynolds, N. Antongiovanni. Saves: M. Sill 4

CHS (4-10-4, 3-3-2): Goals: LeLouis, Cruz, A. Collins. Assists:: LeLouis, A. Collins. Saves: J. Alexander 4.

CHS 7, GHS 0.

