Boys basketball

North 68, South 34

At South

NHS (10-11, 4-1 SEYL): Ferguson 17 (10 assists, 6 rebs), Keys 12, Atkerson 12, Christopher 11, Mitchell 6 (11 rebs), Thompson 8, Mireles 2, Johnson 2.

SHS (0-4 SEYL): Harris 2, Robertson 4, Womack 2, Rodriguez 7, Wesson 17, Willis 1, Guzman 1.

JV, F/S: NHS d. SHS.

Independence 78, Ridgeview 58

At Independence

IHS (14-4, 4-1 SYL): Codamon 15, Williams 3, Perry 16, Carter 30 (14 rebs), Ervin 5, Crawford 9.

RHS: Birch 15, Wright 10, Esparza 7, Sandoval 2, Pineda 4, Wells 16, Hernandez 2, Gill 2.

JV, F/S: IHS d. RHS

West 55, Tehachapi 52

WHS: Sartin 19, Gonzales 7 (8 rebs, 5 assists), Washington 1, Daniels 4, Alvarez 11, Farjardo 6, Webb 6 (8 rebs).

Bakersfield Christian 84, Golden Valley 57

BCHS: Latu 20, Henderson 13 (8 rebs), Taylor 12, Waller 11, Yurosek 8 (10 rebs), Nguyen 6, Guinn 6 (5 rebs), Marantos 3 (6 assists), Heer 3, Ernst 2.

Mira Monte 60, Foothill 59

MMHS (4-1 SEYL): Cazares 22, Garcia 23

FHS (4-1 SEYL): Turner 14, Valdez 16.

East 60, Highland 41

Girls basketball

East 42, Highland 38

At Highland

EBHS (14-8, 3-2 SEYL): Patterson 29, Landeros 8, Covarrubias 1, Ayala 3, Smith 1.

HHS (13-8, 4-1): Flores 2, Chavolla 9, Ferguson 5, Lawton 9, Linton 7, Melanson 2, Gutierrez 4.

JV: HHS 55, EBHS 9. F/S: HHS 18, EBHS 8

Independence 45, Ridgeview 43

At Ridgeview

IHS (8-11, 2-3 SYL): Wandick 16, Tapia 2, Robertson 4, Kirven 11, Julius 6, L. Martinez 6.

JV, F/S: RHS d. IHS.

Mira Monte 60, Foothill 43

Bakersfield Christian 57, Golden Valley 39

North 56, South 28

At North

NHS (8-11, 3-2 SEYL): Flud 7, Palacios 13 (7 stl, 5 ast), Jones 6, K. Chavez 9 (6 stl), Rodriguez 5, Davis 7 (13 rebs), Jeffcoat 1, Boardman 7.

JV: SHS d. NHS. F/S: SHS d. NHS

Boys soccer

Ridgeview 4, Independence 3

RHS: Goals: Navarro, Yamaguchi, Ceja, Santano. Assists: Bueno, Navarro, Caro. Saves: Sandoval 6.

South 4, North 0

At South; Halftime: 2-0

SHS (13-4-5, 3-2 SEYL): Goals: Rivas, Montes 2, Lemus. Assists: Rivas, Montes, Bravo.

JV: SHS 11, NHS 1.

Golden Valley 6, Bakersfield Christian 0

Foothill 3, Mira Monte 3

Girls soccer

West 3, Tehachapi 0

At West; Halftime: 1-0

WHS (6-8-1, 2-3 SYL): Goals: Davis 2, Valdez. Assists: Romero, Rosas. Saves: Rios 5

JV: WHS 1, THS 0.

South 1, North 0

At North; Halftime: 1-0

SHS (10-9-1, 3-2 SEYL): Goals: Hernandez. Saves: Acevedo 2.

NHS: Saves: Green 1.

JV: SHS 1, NHS 0.

Bakersfield Christian 1, Golden Valley 1

Foothill 1, Mira Monte 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.