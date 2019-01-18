Boys basketball
North 68, South 34
At South
NHS (10-11, 4-1 SEYL): Ferguson 17 (10 assists, 6 rebs), Keys 12, Atkerson 12, Christopher 11, Mitchell 6 (11 rebs), Thompson 8, Mireles 2, Johnson 2.
SHS (0-4 SEYL): Harris 2, Robertson 4, Womack 2, Rodriguez 7, Wesson 17, Willis 1, Guzman 1.
JV, F/S: NHS d. SHS.
Independence 78, Ridgeview 58
At Independence
IHS (14-4, 4-1 SYL): Codamon 15, Williams 3, Perry 16, Carter 30 (14 rebs), Ervin 5, Crawford 9.
RHS: Birch 15, Wright 10, Esparza 7, Sandoval 2, Pineda 4, Wells 16, Hernandez 2, Gill 2.
JV, F/S: IHS d. RHS
West 55, Tehachapi 52
WHS: Sartin 19, Gonzales 7 (8 rebs, 5 assists), Washington 1, Daniels 4, Alvarez 11, Farjardo 6, Webb 6 (8 rebs).
Bakersfield Christian 84, Golden Valley 57
BCHS: Latu 20, Henderson 13 (8 rebs), Taylor 12, Waller 11, Yurosek 8 (10 rebs), Nguyen 6, Guinn 6 (5 rebs), Marantos 3 (6 assists), Heer 3, Ernst 2.
Mira Monte 60, Foothill 59
MMHS (4-1 SEYL): Cazares 22, Garcia 23
FHS (4-1 SEYL): Turner 14, Valdez 16.
East 60, Highland 41
Girls basketball
East 42, Highland 38
At Highland
EBHS (14-8, 3-2 SEYL): Patterson 29, Landeros 8, Covarrubias 1, Ayala 3, Smith 1.
HHS (13-8, 4-1): Flores 2, Chavolla 9, Ferguson 5, Lawton 9, Linton 7, Melanson 2, Gutierrez 4.
JV: HHS 55, EBHS 9. F/S: HHS 18, EBHS 8
Independence 45, Ridgeview 43
At Ridgeview
IHS (8-11, 2-3 SYL): Wandick 16, Tapia 2, Robertson 4, Kirven 11, Julius 6, L. Martinez 6.
JV, F/S: RHS d. IHS.
Mira Monte 60, Foothill 43
Bakersfield Christian 57, Golden Valley 39
North 56, South 28
At North
NHS (8-11, 3-2 SEYL): Flud 7, Palacios 13 (7 stl, 5 ast), Jones 6, K. Chavez 9 (6 stl), Rodriguez 5, Davis 7 (13 rebs), Jeffcoat 1, Boardman 7.
JV: SHS d. NHS. F/S: SHS d. NHS
Boys soccer
Ridgeview 4, Independence 3
RHS: Goals: Navarro, Yamaguchi, Ceja, Santano. Assists: Bueno, Navarro, Caro. Saves: Sandoval 6.
South 4, North 0
At South; Halftime: 2-0
SHS (13-4-5, 3-2 SEYL): Goals: Rivas, Montes 2, Lemus. Assists: Rivas, Montes, Bravo.
JV: SHS 11, NHS 1.
Golden Valley 6, Bakersfield Christian 0
Foothill 3, Mira Monte 3
Girls soccer
West 3, Tehachapi 0
At West; Halftime: 1-0
WHS (6-8-1, 2-3 SYL): Goals: Davis 2, Valdez. Assists: Romero, Rosas. Saves: Rios 5
JV: WHS 1, THS 0.
South 1, North 0
At North; Halftime: 1-0
SHS (10-9-1, 3-2 SEYL): Goals: Hernandez. Saves: Acevedo 2.
NHS: Saves: Green 1.
JV: SHS 1, NHS 0.
Bakersfield Christian 1, Golden Valley 1
Foothill 1, Mira Monte 0
