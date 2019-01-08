Boys basketball
Wasco 66, Arvin 58
WHS (6-5, 3-1 SSL): Lopez 8, Romero 2, Perez 18, Villanueva 2, Chavez 3, Watkins 7, Cordova 26.
AHS (6-14, 0-4): Iglesias 2, Fonseca 15, Ugues 2, Rodriguez 27, Parra 2, I Lopez 8, Gallardo 2.
Chavez 91, Taft 60
At Chavez
CHS (11-8, 4-1 SSL): Mercado 12, Carranza 19, Lopez 4, Arredondo 15, Reese 2, Gill 5. Jesus 12, Popoy 4, Idolyantes 12, Carino 8. Note: Chavez made a season-high 12 3-pointers.
JV: THS d. CHS.
Delano 58, Tulare Union 54
At Delano
DHS (5-13, 1-1 EYL): Mendez 6, Gasmen 17, Ponce 10, Santiago 6 (9 rebs), Quiroz 5, Perez 14 (10 rebs).
JV, F/S: DHS d. TUHS
Bakersfield 83, Garces 53
GHS (11-9, 1-1 SWYL): Sakowski 12, D’Amato 4, Hatten 5, McMurtrey 2, Egbe 12, Hughes 10, Campbell 2, Reed 6.
BHS (10-6, 2-0): Ackerman 8, Henry 9, Geary 22, McGee 4, Olivas 5, Reaves 4, Revecho 10, Whatley 8, Bikakis 10, Nichols 3.
JV: BHS d. GHS.
Other scores
Centennial 72, Stockdale 49
Kennedy 58, McFarland 41
Liberty 78, Frontier 47
Girls basketball
Bakersfield 57, Garces 50
GMHS (14-3, 1-1 SWYL): Irven 4, McMurtrey 8, Green 15, Penese-Heiser 7, Johnson 13, Gorman 1.
BHS (14-2, 2-0 SWYL): Hsiung 8, Frink 15, Johnson 6, Linzie 12, Hayden 10, Key 4, Sanders 2.
Note: No JV or F/S game played.
Shafter 53, Orosi 24
At Shafter
SHS (10-5, 2-2 SSL): Birrueta 18 (7 rebs), Hanner 1, Santos 5, Guerro 4, Uribe 5, Eighmy 3, Alyssa Perez 4, Abigail Perez 5, Chacon 6, Lindsey 2.
OHS (7-9, 2-0 WSL): Montemayor 10, Sales 2, Alvarez 1, Palicios 4, Aquino 3, Caballero 2, Lopez 2.
JV: SHS d. OHS
Stockdale 40, Centennial 37
At Stockdale
SHS (7-9, 1-1 SWYL): Morales 19, Jennings 10, Dzames 3, Felemi 3, Burris-Garofalo 2, Exarchoulakos 2 (6 steals), Tate 1.
other scores
Arvin 54, Wasco 31
Liberty 75, Frontier 65
McFarland 67, Kennedy 39
Boys soccer
Garces 3, Bakersfield 1
GMHS (14-0-3, 2-0 SWYL): Goals: Ekpemogu 2, Garcia. Assists: Halevy, Cisneros, P. Bank.
JV: BHS 1, GMHS 0.
Liberty 4, Frontier 0
At Frontier; Halftime: 1-0
Halftime score 1-0
LHS (7-3-4, 1-0-1 SWYL): Goals: Battan 2, Fernandez, Bustamante. Assists: Valderrama 3. Saves: Maxwell 6.
Wasco 2, Arvin 1 (2OT)
At Arvin
Arvin (7-3-2, 3-1): Goals: J. Magana. Saves: Perez 4.
JV: AHS 3, WHS 0.
Girls soccer
Stockdale 1, Bakersfield 1
At BHS; Half: 1-0, BHS
SHS: Goals: Macias 1. Assists: Laclare 1.
BHS: Goals: Parks 1. Assists: Melgoza Reyes 1.
Centennial 1, Stockdale 0
At Stockdale; Half: 0-0
CHS (2-8-2, 1-1 SWYL): Goal: Valenti. Saves: J. Alexander 7.
SHS (8-3-4, 0-1-1 SWYL): Saves: Harris 1.
JV: SHS 2, CHS 0.
FS: CHS 1, SHS 1.
Girls wrestling
Golden Valley 42, Selma 40
101: C. Mendoza, S, d. D. Dominguez, maj. dec; 106: N. Arvizo, G, d. S. Palav, fall; 111: C. Cubillo, G, d. E. Santos, fall; 116: S. Mejia, G, d. T. Ventura, fall; 121: M. Alvarez, S, d. M. Perez fall; 126: M. Valdez, S, d. K. Hunter, fall; 131: M. Mendoza, S, d. M. Villanueva, fall; 137: A. Lefotu, G, d. C. Wallace, fall; 143: I. Mares, S, d. A. Quiroz, fall; 150: Y. Jimenez, G, won by forfeit; 160: J. Cortez, S, d. J. Cortez fall; 170: A. Lewis, G, d. J. Rincon, fall; 189: K. Osorio, G, d. A. Paz fall; 235: A. Cuevas, S, d. M. Bullard, fall.
