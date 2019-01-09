Boys basketball
Bakersfield Christian 73, Tehachapi 40
BCHS: Waller 25, Taylor 16, Yurosek 13 (13 rbs), Henderson 6, Marantos 5 (7 assists), Huggins 4, Guinn 2, Latu 2
Foothill 65, North 61
FHS (8-9, 1-0 SEYL): Turner 27, Valdez 8, Stingley 12, Davis 12, Seals 8.
NHS (7-11, 1-1 SEYL): Keys 7, Thompson 3, Atkerson 4, Ferguson 27, Gentry 4, Johnson 8, Mitchell 8.
JV: FHS 35, NHS 30
Ridgeview 71, West 58
RHS (5-11, 2-0 SYL): Birch 24, Wright 12, Esparza 6, Pineda 7, Willis 8, Hernandez 7, Gill 2, Morrison 7
WHS (6-11, 0-2): Sartin 20, Alvarez 11, Sweeney 7, Wells 7, Gonzalez 2, Watson 3, Webbs 2, Farjardo 2, Dearmore 4
Independence 74, Golden Valley 46
IHS (12-3, 2-0 SYL): Williams 11, T. Hernandez 7, Codamon 15, Perry 13, Carter 17, J. Hernandez 3, Turner 2, Crawford 4, Ervin 2.
GVHS: Betker 10, Hodges 2, Sananbaria 2, Bruley 8, Rodriguez 22, Henry 2
JV: IHS d. GV; FS: IHS d. GV
East 50, South 41
At South
SHS (3-9): Guzman 17, Wesson 11, Womack 9, E Rodriguez 2, J Rodriguez 2.
Mira Monte 79, Highland 65
MMHS (15-2, 2-0 SEYL)
JV: MMHS d. HHS; FS: MMHS d. HHS
Girls basketball
Highland 58, Mira Monte 46
HHS: Linton 12, Lawton 11, Gutierrez 11, Chavolla 10, Melanson 5, Hoffman-Carter 3, Ferguson 2, Flores 2.
Bakersfield Christian 64, Tehachapi 53
BCHS: Jackson 28 (6 rbs), D. Sule 22 (6 rbs), Schaffer 9, Filkins 3, Buetow 2, T. Sule (10 rbs);
West 36, Ridgeview 32
At West
WHS (10-8, 1-1 SYL): K. Thomas-Roberts 13, Vaughn 10, C. Thomas-Roberts 10, Purdy 2, Gray 1
North 60, Foothill 28
NHS (6-10, 1-1 SEYL): Flud 8, Palacios 16, Jones 7 (5 steals), K. Chavez 1, Rodriguez 10 (8 rbs), Davis 5, Jeffcoat 2, Boardman 3, C. Chavez 4 (7 rbs).
JV: NHS d. FHS; FS: NHS d. FHS.
East 51, South 23
Boys soccer
Ridgeview 5, West 0
RHS: Goals: Molins, Ceja, Navarro, Cazarez, Rico, Assists: Navarro, Ceja, Yamaguchi, Saves: Sandoval 3
South 2, East 0
SHS (11-3-5, 1-1 SEYL): Goals: Bravo, Manzo. Assist: Portillo. Saves: Banquedano 2
JV: SHS d. EHS 3-0; FS: 0-0
Foothill 5, North 2
FHS (13-0-4, 2-0 SEYL): Goals: Arce, Espindola 2, Cruz, Cardoza. Assists: Cruz, Meza 2, Altamirano. Saves: Hernandez 2.
JV: FHS d. NHS 3-0.
Girls soccer
Ridgeview 5, West 1
RHS: Goals: Polanco 3, Murillo, Chiquini
Highland 2, Mira Monte 0
HHS (2-10, 2-0 SEYL): Golas. Cleveland 2. Martinez. Saves: Anderson 1. MMHS: Saves: 11
JV: HHS 3, MMHS 0.
East 6, South 0
EHS (12-5, 2-0 SEYL): Goals: Baamuer 2, Lema 2, K. Rodriguez, Espinoza. Assists: Vielma 3, K. Rodriguez
SHS (8-8, 1-1)
North 0, Foothill 0
