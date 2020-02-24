The dust has barely cleared from a frenzied past month of high school wrestling that included multiple league championships, the South Yosemite Conference tournament and the Divisionals, capped by last weekend’s Central Section Masters.
Now, we’re just a few short days from the start of the CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena, and as they say in show business, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
The yearly migration to Bakersfield, featuring 672 of the top boys and girls wrestlers in the state, is nearly upon us.
Fifty area athletes will be among those competing for California wrestling glory, with Bakersfield High and Frontier accounting for about half of them.
The Drillers, led by the state’s top-ranked heavyweight Josiah Hill, are sending a school-record 13 to the event, with 143-pound Masters girls champion Orianna Morales giving BHS an even 14.
The Titans will be sending seven boys and two girls, including Alyssa Valdivia, who is 34-0 this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the area’s competitors in each weight class:
Boys CIF State Championship qualifiers
115: Josh Alcala, Frontier; Ashton Onsurez, Centennial; Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield.
122. Noah Ozuna, Bakersfield; Shane Corona, Foothill.
128: Jacob Spears, Bakersfield; Anthony Ornelaz, North.
134. Jose Landin, Frontier; Evardo Rueda, Golden Valley; Mckay East, Bakersfield.
140. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield; Luke Combs, Frontier.
147. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier; James Juarez, Bakersfield; Javier Ocampo, North.
154. Tye Monteiro, Garces; DJ Weimer, Bakersfield.
162. Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield; Dominick Leon, Golden Valley.
172: Jarad Priest, Bakersfield; Christian Landin, Frontier; Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview.
184: Juan Alonso, Kennedy; Luke Meyer, Bakersfield; Alex Valle, Centennial.
197: Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield.
222. Justin Darter, Bakersfield; Ty Shepherd, Frontier.
287. Josiah Hill, Bakersfield; Jake Andrews, Frontier.
Girls CIF State Championship qualifiers
101. Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier.
106: Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier; Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley.
116. Ariana Juarez, Foothill.
121: Kirsten Banales, East.
126: Yasmine Scherer, North; Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte.
131. Gabby Machado, Highland.
137. Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley; Jessica Manriquez, Foothill; Elizabeth Partridge, Tehachapi.
143. Orianna Morales, Bakersfield; Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley.
150: Daisy Valdez, Kennedy.
160. Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale.
170. Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview; Myles Medrano, Foothill.
189. Gracie Lane, Centennial.
235. Monique Bravo, Ridgeview; Galilea Chavez, Centennial.
