Saturday kicked off Isabella Lake's 30th Annual Fishing Derby, which lasts through Monday.
The derby has attracted anglers and families from throughout California. This year's event brought hundreds of participants, who filled the lake's banks with campers and trailers.
Included were third generation participants like 6-year-old Chad Ellis of Lake Isabella. Becky Tamblyn, who made the drive from Orange County to visit her son and grandson and to partake in her first Derby. And 93-year-old Rex Haddock, a Bakersfield resident who's attended the Derby since its inception.
Those out and about Saturday were happy about the great weather and hoped it would continue throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.