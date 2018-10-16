Taking a look at the Cal State Bakersfield men’s soccer roster is, in a way, like taking a trip around the world.
Starting defender Stephon Marcano is from Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island country in the Caribbean. Jeremie Charron, another starting defender, was born and raised in Geneva, Switzerland. Starting midfielder Niklas Koerber came to the Roadrunners from Berlin, Germany.
CSUB’s 25-man roster features 11 international players from countries ranging from Bermuda to Spain to England. The men’s soccer team has more international players than the rest of the CSUB teams combined.
The Roadrunners have a team of 44 percent international students at a school that had just 232 international students out of 10,545 full- and part-time students in the fall of 2017 (2.2 percent). Only two of the international players on the CSUB roster (Sebastian Mentel and Lucas Vukovic) are from the same country (Canada).
It comes as an intentional recruiting strategy by fifth-year head coach Richie Grant, and he thinks he’s created a more diverse team that provides a valuable college experience for his players.
“That’s just part of my crazy philosophy as a coach,” Grant said. “It’s weird, but I like guys from different backgrounds and I think the uniqueness is that they’re all coming from different places to be on a team in California.”
The idea was generated when Grant, a native of Dublin, Ireland, came to the United States in 1989 to play NAIA soccer at Green Mountain College in Vermont. His team at GMC featured players from different states, as well as Japan, Ireland and Sweden.
Grant liked that everyone was different, but soccer was the common denominator. He was influenced by the different backgrounds of his teammates. Once he became a coach, viewing college as a “special” and pivotal time in someone’s life, Grant decided that the men he coached should have similar experience.
“It provides opportunities for multiple people,” Grant said. “It stops the cliqueness of the team and maybe the taken-for-grantedness of the opportunity. … We’ve had DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students here. We’ve had first generation (college) students here.”
Though he doesn’t specifically look for players from certain countries, he is careful about “over recruiting” an area. And each recruiting process is different.
Mentel (Canada) and goalie Detre Bell (Bermuda) were found through their common preparatory school in Connecticut. CSUB identified Marcano (Trinidad and Tobago) through the Portland Timbers development academy. Niall Owens (Northern Ireland) came from a contact in Ireland. Grant took a trip to abroad to see Owens play during the recruiting process.
“When there’s diversity in a group, it just brings more ideas, more opportunities,” Charron said of the team. “It enhances the ability of the group.”
The biggest adjustment most of CSUB’s international players noted was the heat of Bakersfield, especially since most arrive in the summer. Marcano noted the air was hard to breathe but he’s since gotten used to it.
The style of soccer is usually at least a little different. Owens was used to more a physical game back home, while Charron (Switzerland) had been accustomed to a slower pace, less physicality and more of an emphasis on technical ability.
Because most of the players are from different backgrounds, it forces them to be more intentional about getting to know their teammates and their heritages, Marcano said.
“You learn other people's cultures while playing with them,” Marcano said, “and it just gives you more chemistry on the field as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.