Inspired Bakersfield hands Centennial first loss in SWYL opener

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Centennial and Bakersfield High football teams.
Leading up to this week’s Southwest Yosemite League opener, both squads missed significant time due to health and safety protocols, while the Drillers took it a step further with a coaching change and a cancellation last week due to poor air quality.
When the dust settled at Griffith Field on Saturday afternoon, BHS finished on top, posting its first victory of the season, 28-13 over the previously-undefeated Golden Hawks.
“From the very beginning when I decided to help out and take the job, I was just thinking about the kids,” said Bakersfield’s interim head coach Rashaan Shehee, who took over the program three weeks ago after third-year-coach Michael Stewart and the school parted ways. “I wanted this to be for them. And the kids came out and they played with tons of energy. I preach that to the coaching staff that it starts from the top all the way through. Lots of energy, have fun, play.”
The Drillers (1-3, 1-0), who lost three lopsided games to state-ranked opponents to open the season, set the tone for the game early on defense, pressuring Centennial quarterback Levi Manning with a relentless pass rush, and BHS had an answered each time the Golden Hawks tried to regain control of the action.
“It’s really crazy with all the situations we’ve been dealing with,” Shehee said. “All the circumstances, with COVID, and (Centennial is) dealing with it, as well. So both sides are dealing with a lot, all these kids in this town are dealing with a lot. So I’m just happy that all of these kids were able to just play.”
Bakersfield, who hadn't played since a 59-20 loss to Fresno-Central in Week 3 on Sept. 3, forced three turnovers and sacked Manning eight times, clinching the game with a two-yard touchdown run by Tybo Rogers, a Rogers fumble recovery and an interception by Danny Johnson with 2:26 to play.
BHS had two sacks on the Golden Hawks’ opening possession, part of a dominant first-half performance where the Drillers limited Centennial to just one yard from scrimmage in the opening 24 minutes.
“We played a team that hasn’t played in a month with a new coaching staff that came out with a completely different offense and defense,” Centennial coach Richard Starrett said. “I mean it took us a while to adjust. And we had 14 days without football … Ultimately we had a layoff when we were rolling. I think it affected us pretty good tonight. We came out slow … it was just a good football game between two good teams, and we didn’t come out on top tonight.”
Bakersfield opened the scoring when Rogers took a screen pass, made an inside cut, and then beat the Centennial defense to the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter.
“It feels like there’s some stress off my shoulders,” said Rogers, who had a game-high 62 yards rushing on just six carries as part of a balanced running game by the Drillers. Six different players had at least four carries, compiling 240 yards rushing as a team. “It’s been rough. But now that we got this win, the mojo’s there, and everything feels good now.”
But the Drillers were unable to pad their lead, despite moving the ball deep into Golden Hawks’ territory on their next two possessions. BHS quarterback Ty Monteiro, who finished 11 of 18 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, was picked off twice in the end zone in the second quarter.
The first interception came when he threw into triple coverage trying to get Rogers the ball, but Noe Estrada came down with the jump ball to end the scoring threat. Monteiro was picked off again with 28.4 seconds left in the second quarter when Jaxton Santiago stepped in front of a pass.
Centennial (4-1, 0-1) picked up the pace after halftime and needed just three plays to score when Manning connected with Santiago on a 46-yard scoring pass just 1:14 into the third quarter. The Golden Hawks opted to go for a two-point conversion, and Manning’s pass was broken up by BHS’s Daylon Leach to leave the score at 7-6.
Bakersfield responded with a long touchdown of its own. After Daylon Leach returned the ensuing kickoff 39 yards, Danny Johnson pulled away for a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6 just 25 seconds later. Leach also had a 35-yard return earlier in the game, and finished with 44 yards receiving on four catches.
“As I’ve said before it’s just a matter of our athleticism versus their strength,” said Shehee, whose team's efforts were slowed a bit by 15 penalties for 140 yards. “They’re big and strong and we have lots of athletes out there, so that’s where the battle was for us. If we can get our athletes to play physical and match their physicality, we’d have a chance, and I believe we did.”
The Golden Hawks found an opening in the middle of the field and exploited it on their next possession. Manning connected with Santiago on two catches for 43 yards, and then another to the sophomore receiver on the sideline for 12 more. Manning finished with 219 yards on 14 of 20 passing, with most of his damage coming in the second half. Santiago had five catches for 104 yards, and Tyler Routh added 42 yards receiving on four catches.
But the drive was cut short when Driller defensive back Mark Slocumb intercepted a Manning pass in the end zone, and BHS scored again when Monteiro found TJ Richard open for a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-6 with 3:56 left in the third quarter.
Centennial kept up the pressure after a facemask penalty on the ensuing kickoff gave the Golden Hawks the ball at the 40. Six plays later, Manning threw a seven-yard scoring pass to Trenton Hernandez to make it a one-score game once again, 21-13 with 12.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
“They came out with a completely different defense then we’ve ever seen them in … and so it took us some time to adjust,” Starrett said. “I think our offensive line was a little confused, and that’s on (the coaches). But we’ll get better because of this. Ultimately this has nothing to do with the long-term goals that this football team has. Ultimately we just have to get better and we’ll get after it again next week.”
But the Drillers followed with a 13-play, 87-yard drive, capped by Rogers’ short TD run, and the Golden Hawks turned the ball over twice in the final six minutes.
“It was a great feeling for me,” said Shehee, who doubles as Bakersfield’s varsity girls basketball coach. “It’s one thing to just get the kids out there to play, but it’s another thing to win. So for them to go out and be able to play, and come up with a victory. Our boys really needed that. We’ve been fighting for that for a long time.”