Independence's state title bid at Novato-San Marin stopped on fourth down

After an 0-6 start to the season, nine straight wins, and over 58 minutes of a hard-fought Division 5-AA state championship game, the Independence Falcons' season came down to one fourth down.
Or, perhaps more accurately, several fourth downs.
Two Falcon drives had come up empty in Novato-San Marin territory in the first half, with Independence turning it over on downs. But with San Marin leading 20-14 with under two minutes remaining in the game, Independence quarterback Ladon Denmark still had a chance to get his team the title.
On fourth-and-7 from the Mustangs' 24, Denmark's pass down the middle of the field was knocked down by Justin Guin to earn San Marin its first state championship.
The Mustangs had failed on their share of fourth downs, too. The game had been billed as a battle of two dynamic rushing offenses led by San Marin's Guin and Independence's Evan Peaker. Each managed a few big plays — Guin the go-ahead 36-yard touchdown run, Peaker a 28-yard screen pass from Denmark (Peaker also finished with 24 carries for 98 yards on the ground).
But the game largely turned on field position. San Marin (14-1) began its first two touchdown drives at Independence's (9-7) 24 and 23, a big difference-maker in a game almost entirely lacking in explosive plays.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. On the opening drive, Mustangs quarterback Joey Cook overthrew a slant route on fourth-and-1, then for Independence, Denmark's pass to Anthony Rico went 11 yards on fourth-and-13.
But the Falcons forced a three-and-out. That led to an eight-play, 52-yard touchdown drive. Denmark is also Independence's punter, and he converted a fake to keep the drive alive. Four plays later, Rico took a jet sweep around right end and sprinted 26 yards for the game's first touchdown early in the second quarter.
Guin returned the ensuing kickoff into Independence territory and was taken down by his facemask. Though short, it would be a bumpy drive for the Mustangs — they needed a fourth-down conversion from Guin after a penalty — but Cook scored on a quarterback sneak to tie the game at 7-7.
San Marin looked poised to take the lead after a long pass from Cook to Andy Garcia but a Guin touchdown run was nullified by holding. Cook then threw consecutive incompletions to turn it back over to the Falcons. He would do the same once more before the half, and the teams entered the break tied at 7.
The Falcons mishandled the kickoff and had to start from their own 7. That led to Denmark punting out of his own end zone for just 18 yards. The Mustangs were back in the end zone on four straight Guin rushes and took a 14-7 lead.
Independence continued to struggle on special teams. On the Falcons' next drive, the punt block unit got through to Denmark and he was forced to pass to Dozia Onyeguli for a turnover on downs. But San Marin couldn't do much due to two holding calls.
The Falcons stuck to their blueprint from their nine-game winning streak for one sustained drive, using 17 plays to go 93 yards for the game-tying 1-yard touchdown run by Denmark. Along the way, they had a 23-yard run from Peaker and a 14-yard pass from Denmark to Brayden Garcia on fourth-and-12. The end result was a tie game with eight minutes left.
But another Falcons facemask again made San Marin's next drive almost trivial. After barely a minute had elapsed, Guin took a handoff and sped up the middle for a go-ahead 36-yard run to make it 20-14. The extra point was no good, meaning Independence would have 6:45 left and two timeouts to engineer another long drive for the win.
Coach Tyler Schilhabel burned a timeout when the Falcons faced an early fourth-and-2. It paid off, as Peaker picked up 16 yards. Three plays later, Denmark hit Garcia for another clutch first down. But with two minutes left, he threw incomplete on third-and-7. Schilhabel used his last timeout, going all in on the next play.
Whatever he might have drawn up went out the window when DJ Bishop came untouched through the middle of the line. Denmark rolled right, which typically serves him well, but he couldn't aim the throw back across his body. Guin knocked it down, and San Marin took the title.
The Falcons walk away as regional champions — they locked that up last week — but a state title will have to wait for another year.