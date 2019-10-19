Heading into its bye week last month, the Independence football team didn’t appear to have much to play for.
The Falcons were 0-5 after being outscored 154-27 in their last four games, including a 43-14 loss to Frontier in Week 5.
But things aren’t always what they appear, and after three straight victories, Independence finds itself in the thick of a battle for the South Yosemite League football championship.
“We’ve known all along that we had a good team and a good group of kids," said second-year coach Tyler Schilhabel, whose team improved to 3-0 in SYL play after holding on for a 14-13 victory over West on Friday night.
“We just haven’t been able to perform when they’ve needed to. But we had some winnable games to start league off and the team kept the faith after the first five losses. It’s not a complete surprise to us. It might be a surprise to everybody else, but we knew what we were capable of, we just started putting it together.”
Schilhabel feels the puzzle started to take shape in the lopsided loss to Frontier.
“The offense started clicking and we started to put some things together,” Schilhabel said. “We still weren’t scoring a bunch of points, but the offense started moving the ball, started getting first downs and started making big plays that we’ve been needing to make for a while. It was then that these guys started to realize they have this potential. We can move the ball on offense, we can score and we can play pretty good defense. So now it was just putting all four quarters together and playing a complete game.”
After the Week 6 bye, the Falcons (3-5, 3-0) slipped past Tehachapi, 23-22, in a battle of winless teams that served as the SYL league opener for both teams. A 20-6 victory over a Golden Valley squad the following week set the stage for Friday night’s game against West (2-6, 0-3), in what figured to be Independence’s toughest league challenge to date.
After falling behind 7-0 late in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown reception by the Vikings’ Khaiden Dearmore, Independence crept back into the game began to take control, capitalizing on four West turnovers.
The Falcons tied the game with four minutes left in the first half when quarterback Isaiah Jones connected with Josh Newer for a 4-yard scoring pass.
Following one of three Vikings’ fumbles on the night — this one recovered by Alex Olea — Independence took the lead for good when Jones threw a 21-yard TD pass to Zarek Williams midway through the third quarter.
“The coaching staff preached a lot about staying together, being a team and not letting the losses get to us,” said Schilhabel of the victory on Senior Night, which recognizes the team’s seniors playing in their final regular-season home game. “The seniors that we have this year, and we have a lot of them, put in a ton of work this offseason, they grew together all through summer and into fall camp, so the leadership is tremendous on our team. So the coaches preaching to stay positive and some of our seniors have really stepped up, so it’s been a good combination.”
West had a chance to tie the game when it scored to cut the lead to 14-13 with 2:27 to play, but a false start on the PAT pushed the Vikings back five yards and they wound up missing the extra point. After West failed on an onside kick try, the Falcons were able to run out the clock and hold on for their third straight win.
“The kids were really excited and stoked for that win, but they’re still grounded and they know we have a very big test with BCHS this week,” Schilhabel said. “But I think they understand more than ever that we can win these last two games. We can be competitive and we can put up a fight and really make things interesting for league. That’s one of the the things we talked about, is starting to think about the big picture. If we can take care of West (Friday night), and we can play together and play a complete game, then the bigger picture is to start think about a league championship."
The Falcons’ victory leaves them tied with Ridgeview at 3-0 in the SYL with two games to play. Independence plays at Bakersfield Christian (5-3, 2-1) this week, where win or lose, it sets up a potential showdown with the Wolf Pack (5-3, 3-0) with the league title on the line on the final regular season game in two weeks.
“BCHS and Ridgeview are always tough games for us,” Schilhabel said. “We needed a win at West to establish an identity for ourselves about being physical. Our offensive line played a great game yesterday and that sets us up well to carry that over to these last two games.
Schilhabel understands his team will likely be the underdog the next two weeks, but that's a role he and the Falcons have learned to embrace.
“Before going into league, we said we needed to forget about the 0-5 start … now we’re 3-0 and that’s all we care about," he said. "Now let’s go out and try to win a league championship. Really, besides the 45 guys on the field and the coaching staff, we’re the only guys that are believing in ourselves and thinking we can actually get this done.”
Chavez 35, Taft 17
Quarterback Cameron Huerta had 238 yards in offense and three touchdowns to lead the Titans (7-2, 4-1) past the Wildcats (4-4, 1-3). Huerta threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Edwin Lopez and also ran 95 yards for a score. It was Lopez’s first game in three weeks because of an injury. Jon Rivas rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Chavez was led by a solid overall effort by its line, which includes Ulices Arredondo, Deny Ramirez Jr., Tyrese Popoy and Jesus Olmedo. Linebacker Daniel Gonzalez also had a big game, according to Titans coach Jesse Ortega.
Kennedy 44, McFarland 12
After falling behind 12-3 in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds (8-0, 4-0 in South Sequoia League play) scored 41 straight points to remain perfect on the season. Ricardo Solorio rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while Antonio Meza added 127 yards and a TD on 20 carries for RFK, which compiled 421 rushing yards. The Thunderbirds’ defense limited the Cougars (3-5, 0-4) to less than 200 yards in total offense. Ricardo Aguirre had two of his team’s five sacks. Xavier Enciso, Ronaldo Monroy and Manuel Beltran had the other sacks, while Anthony Orozco and Avian Pesina each intercepted passes. Monroy also kicked a 25-yard field goal, and Pedro Garcia blocked a punt.
Kern Valley 56, Boron 34
Vincent Pearman rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Kaden Preston threw three scoring passes to lead the Broncs (2-6, 1-2 High Desert League) past the Bobcats (3-5, 1-2). Davin Lee had seven catches for 79 yards and two TDs, while Airian Navin added five catches for 45 yards and a score. Defensively, Noah Alexander recovered three fumbles, had a sack and was in on six tackles. Damone Sage had two interceptions for Kern Valley.
North 35, East 34, OT
Alex Ruvalcaba returned an interception 97 yards for a score and scored the game-winning touchdown to lead the Stars (5-3, 1-2 Southeast Yosemite League past the Blades (6-2, 2-1) in the debut of Richie Bolin as North coach. Bolin, a Stars alum, replaced Norm Brown, who resigned on Monday. Ruvalcaba had two TDs on the night. Waltrevon Lenoir caught on 50-yard touchdown pass from Brian Dean on North’s first offensive play. Lenoir also returned a punt 65 yards for a score. Clayton carried the load for the Stars on the ground, and Alex Marquez had three sacks to lead North’s defense.
Garces 41, Centennial 3
Joseph Campbell threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, to lead the Rams (3-5, 1-2) to a Southwest Yosemite League victory over the Golden Hawks (3-5, 0-3). Campbell scored on a short run to give Garces a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and later threw two TD passes to Isaiah Bell and another to Jack Hatten, who finished with 88 yards receiving.
Tehachapi 28, Golden Valley 6
Jacob Tye threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as the Warriors (1-7, 1-2) posted their first win of the season with a SSL victory over the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-3). “We finally executed offensively the way we’ve been wanting to all year just doing the little things,” said Tehachapi coach Doug DeGeer of the win on homecoming night. “We got some push up front, the kids were running hard, our short passing game was where we wanted it to be. We worked on it all week and we executed.”
