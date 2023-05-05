 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Independence seniors Grady, Baltazar sign with colleges

A pair of Independence seniors signed National Letters of Intent to colleges last week.

Tiana Grady plans to participate in track and field at Elmhurst University, an NCAA Division III college in Illinois, while Elena Baltazar will play soccer at Cal Lutheran, located in Thousand Oaks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases