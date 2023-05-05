Independence seniors Grady, Baltazar sign with colleges

A pair of Independence seniors signed National Letters of Intent to colleges last week.
Tiana Grady plans to participate in track and field at Elmhurst University, an NCAA Division III college in Illinois, while Elena Baltazar will play soccer at Cal Lutheran, located in Thousand Oaks.
Grady is a team captain of the Falcons’ track and field team and holds the school record in the 300 hurdles, and is second all-time in the 100 hurdles. She set the Central Section Division II record in both events last season and was voted South Yosemite League track and field athlete of the year as a junior.
Baltazar was voted as a team captain for multiple years in three sports, girls soccer, cross country and track and field, and was the No. 1 runner for Independence’s Division III championship girls cross country team last year. She is second all-time at the school in the 800 and 1600 in track and field. She was also the SYL Player of the year in girls after leading her team in goals scored this season.