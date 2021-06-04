Independence, Liberty boys basketball teams to withdraw from section playoffs due to COVID-19 protocols

Independence High was scheduled to open its defense of the Central Section Division II boys basketball championship Friday night against No. 7 Porterville.
Unfortunately, the No. 2-seeded Falcons will not have that chance.
The Liberty boys squad, which played two games against Independence last week, is also forfeiting its Division I playoff game scheduled for Friday night against Arroyo Grande.
Both teams seasons ended after the Patriots found out this week that a player tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27, the same day Liberty and Independence finished playing in the second of back-to-back games against each other.
“It’s just tough on the kids,” said Liberty Athletic Director Tim Davis. “It’s just a tough situation. Our kids were really playing well … and feeling good going into the playoffs, and then we had a test on Thursday and had somebody come up positive.”
Another local program, the Golden Valley boys basketball team, also had to forfeit their game Friday night because of COVID-19 protocols, according to school Athletic Director Robert Haskell.
Although Independence did not have a positive test, protocols mandate that they must quarantine when it is discovered there has been contact with someone with a positive test.
In a news release Friday morning, Independence announced it will forfeit its game against the Panthers and withdraw from the Central Section playoffs just hours before the scheduled 5 p.m. tip-off.
“The Independence High School administration was informed late Thursday night that due to COVID-19 protocols, our boys basketball team must withdraw from the playoff game against Porterville tonight,” school Athletic Director Derek LaRosa said in the release. “The players and coaches were looking forward to defending last year’s Division II Valley Championship, and in a team meeting via Zoom this morning, were disappointed to learn they wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete to win it again this year. Amid this disappointment, Independence understands and will comply with the ruling and follow protocols.”
The Falcons (5-2) are loaded with talent this year, highlighted by junior Cameron Brown who is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game. Independence finished 19-8 last season, defeating Visalia-Redwood 60-45 in the D-II title game.
The Falcons advanced to the state playoffs where they lost to Pacific Palisades-Palisades in the opening round of the SoCal Regionals, 57-52.
“(My emotions) have gone all over the map since getting a call at 7:30 (this) morning,” said third-year Independence coach Richard Ross. “Obviously super disappointed. The kids are super disappointed, the parents, as well, of course. We definitely felt like we could repeat as champions. We won’t get that opportunity, so … we just have to live with it.”
Acceptance has been a little more difficult for Ross, considering the protocol wasn’t put into place because of a positive test from anyone on his team.
“We were notified after the fact,” Ross said. “It wasn't even our positive test, it was definitely the other school. That’s what makes it more unjust to us.
“It’s kind of where we are as a society right now. It’s either we wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, protect others, get vaccinated, there’s a lot to unpack there. I can’t control all those aspects, but as a school we did everything possible by following all the protocols. We were tested twice a week. We had no positive cases the whole time. The school did everything to protect us, so that’s all we can do.”
Liberty, which defeated Independence twice last week, was selected as the No. 4 seed in Division I at Sunday’s Central Section pairing meeting and was rewarded with a home game for Friday’s Central Section quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Arroyo Grande.
News of the positive test began to circulate around Liberty earlier this week, but Patriots head coach Clayton Madden was hoping his team could still play this week. Those hopes were dashed a few days later when the positive test was confirmed.
“I knew there was a possibility that our playoff game would be affected, and there was a possibility that it was the end for my seniors,” Madden said. “More than anything, the sacrifice, the hard work that everyone put into our season, and to have it end not on their terms, it’s very disappointing.”