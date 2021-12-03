Independence holds on to win SoCal Regional Bowl Game, advances to state championship

Ladon Denmark ran for three touchdowns and D’amonte Moten had two interceptions, including one in the end zone as time expired, as Independence held on for a 19-14 victory over host Venice in the Southern California Division 5-AA Bowl Game on Friday night.
"It was a whirl-wind of a game, but we pulled it off," fourth-year Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said.
The Falcons (9-6) advance to play for the CIF State 5-AA championship next Saturday at Novato-San Marin, who won its NorCal Regional game 35-7 over Sutter.
"We know we have a very tough task ahead of us with San Marin," Schilhabel said. "They're a good team. We've done some preliminary homework on them as coaches. They have a 3,000 yard rusher and I think a 2,000-yard rusher so they'e going to present a big challenge for us, so we have our work cut out for us. But as long as our guys continue to put together gutty performances like this, I think we have a shot."
Independence took a 19-7 lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard scoring run by Denmark, but the Gondoliers (8-4) scored quickly and forced the Falcons to punt on each of their next two drives.
Denmark, also his team’s punter, put Venice in a deep hole with a 43-yard punt, downed at the 4-yard line with under 3 minutes to play.
The Gondoliers struggled to move the ball initially, and used up its remaining timeouts. But with 45 seconds to play, Venice quarterback Paul Kessler completed three big pass plays and moved the ball to the Independence 5.
But with the clock running out, Kessler's desperation attempt at a game-winner was picked off by Moten, who ran out the side of the end zone as the Falcons sideline erupted in celebration.
"Backed up against the wall … offensively we had some drives that got stuffed in our faces," Schilhabel said. "The defense came out time after time and continued to make plays, so … I'm still at a loss for words, trying to process that we're going to be playing for a state championship."
Moten intercepted a Kessler on the Gondoliers’ previous drive at the Independence 35 with 6:52 to play.
A defensive battle throughout, Venice opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by Robert Lamar with 2:48 left in the first half.
The Falcons responded with an 8-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a Denmark 10-yard TD run, breaking to the sideline and cutting up field for the tying score. Evan Peaker had a 24-yard run on the drive, which was also aided by a 15-yard facemark penalty.
Independence took the lead early in the second half when Venice inexplicably tried a fake punt from inside its own 10, and punter Rashawn Jackson was tackled at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Denmark scored on a 4-yard run to make it 13-7.
The lead ballooned to 19-7, when after forcing the Gondoliers to punt, Independence moved the ball 88 yards on 10 plays, capped by Denmark's third TD run of the night. Anthony Rico, who was questionable for the game with a leg injury, helped set up the score with a 46-yard run on a third-and-six play, moving the ball to the Venice 38.
The Gondoliers answered quickly with a 57-yard scoring play from Kessler to Jamier Flowers to trim the lead to 19-14 with 2:26 left in the third quarter, setting up the dramatic fourth-quarter finish.
"We just have to build on this again," Schilhabel said. "With each passing week we obviously keep playing better and better teams. It just continues to show how gutsy our kids are. That's what we're really going to focus on."