On a night that featured several big plays, one of Independence's shortest might have been its most important on Thursday night.
With four scores of more than 20 yards already on the board, the Falcons took control for good when senior Richard Gooden capped a 10-play, 55-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to clinch his team’s 35-20 victory over host South High with 1:20 to play.
“Another gritty win from our boys,” Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said. “No matter what South’s record is, what they look like on the field, every year they play us scrappy. That’s a really difficult team over there.”
The Falcons (2-2) forced three turnovers, including two deep in their own territory, to earn the team’s first victory on the field this season despite 17 penalties totalling 199 yards. Independence was awarded a forfeit win over Los Angeles-Sotomayor in Week 2.
“I’m glad that we overcame some adversity late,” Schilhabel said. “The boys battled back and I’m proud of the way they played.”
South (1-3) trailed 14-0 midway through the second quarter, but was down by just one score when Josh Encinas threw to Antwuan Jones for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:20 left in the third quarter. The two connected again on the two-point conversion to pull their team within 28-20.
After forcing the Falcons to punt — the only time all night — South drove the ball to the Independence 14-yard line. Encinas had two big plays on the drive, a 6-yard scramble for a first down on a fourth-and-four and then a 27-yard pass play to Daniel Parra to put the Spartans in the red zone.
But on the next play, Encinas was picked off in the end zone by Amarius Rowel, who returned the interception to the 45, giving the Falcons solid field possession and setting up his team’s final touchdown drive that gave Independence a two-score cushion.
“We’re a tough group, just at times we (don’t do smart) things,” South coach Cary Mills said.. “We’re undisciplined at times, and we do certain things, but the two turnovers … and we were right there. I thought our offense played better tonight. Our defense didn’t play as well as they had been playing, I thought, but more than anything it’s just being consistent.”
Rowel also had a big play on offense, turning the corner and sprinting 62 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 28-12 lead with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
“Just letting our athletes do their thing offensively,” Schilhabel said. “We knew that we had weapons from the beginning of the season, so finally letting these guys run loose a little bit showed that we can be dangerous in multiple ways. So it was a much more well-rounded game from rushing and passing, so I was proud to see that improvement.”
Independence quarterback Diego Hernandez had a big first half. He threw two touchdown passes to Mark Gonzalez, the first from 24 yards to open the scoring and then a 22-yard pass play for a TD to build his team’s lead to 14-0 with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
After the Spartans countered with a 69-yard pass play for a score, Encinas to Gyrell Halsey, Hernandez turned what was a first-and-32 from his own 16 into a touchdown in just two plays.
Hernandez completed a 16-yard pass to Gonzalez, and the ball was advanced another 15 yards on a personal foul call on South. The following play, Hernandez broke several tackles, bounced outside and zig-zagged his way through the Spartans’ defense for a 53-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6 Falcons.
South had its chances and kept pace most of the night, with the Falcons helping extend possessions with several personal foul calls, including five in the second half alone.
“We gotta play a less sloppy game,” Schilhabel said. “We probably had over 150 yards in penalties tonight and it was not a great game from our end so definitely have to clean that up heading into next week.”
But the Spartans’ own mistakes seemed to even the playing field. And it started early.
After Independence took the opening drive 76 yards on 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead, the Spartans drove to the Falcon 1-yard line before a fumbled handoff halted the potential tying drive, with Independence’s Tristan Perez recovering.
The Falcons then drove 98 yards to score the first of four combined touchdowns for the two teams in the final 5:25 of the first half.
Encinas finished the night 10 of 23 passing for 190 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for South. It was his first start of the season after being sidelined with an injury the first three weeks. He did see limited action in last week’s loss at Golden Valley.
His teammate James Webster had a team-high 94 yards rushing on 12 carries, and also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the first half. But he missed most of the second half after suffering from severe leg cramps starting midway through the third quarter, Mills said.
“We just gotta play more consistently and we just have to be smart,” Mills said. “We have to know our assignments and do what we’re asked to do. I think the effort is there, the toughness is there, it’s just the other things.”
Hernandez was 7 of 10 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. He attempted just one pass in the second half, but finished with 105 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Gonzalez had five catches for 77 yards and Gooden finished with a team-high 112 yards rushing on 21 carries.
“It’s huge to finally get that first official win of the season gives our boys the confidence, especially going into a very difficult game against Frontier,” Schilhabel said. “This is the type of win that they needed. A gutty, gritty win and letting our guys show that they can make plays to go and fight and play against Frontier next week.”