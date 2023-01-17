 Skip to main content
Independence girls soccer races past Ridgeview, continues strong start to season

In the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s girls soccer game at Ridgeview, Independence finally adjusted the scoreline to reflect its offensive success all night.

Leyani Buckner tallied a brace in just over a minute — lobbing a ball over the head of keeper Marissa Bonillo in the 71st, poking one past her on a long run in the 72nd — to extend the relentless' Falcons lead to a final margin of 3-0.

