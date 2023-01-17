Independence girls soccer races past Ridgeview, continues strong start to season

In the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s girls soccer game at Ridgeview, Independence finally adjusted the scoreline to reflect its offensive success all night.
Leyani Buckner tallied a brace in just over a minute — lobbing a ball over the head of keeper Marissa Bonillo in the 71st, poking one past her on a long run in the 72nd — to extend the relentless' Falcons lead to a final margin of 3-0.
The key goals added insurance for Independence, which was rarely tested defensively by the Wolf Pack throughout the night but still led just 1-0 for more than half the game on Brianna Gomez's 19th-minute rebound.
Ridgeview didn't get a clear look on goal until just two minutes remained, when striker Janiah Wofford's shot from close range on the right side drifted past the far post and out of bounds, but either way the result was already sealed by then.
Independence moved to 9-3-2, including 2-0 in its inaugural South Yosemite Valley League campaign after beating Bakersfield High last Thursday. Ridgeview fell to 8-6-1 (0-2 SYVL) following strong preseason results.
Set-piece struggles, including failures on a corner kick and close-range free kick, prevented the Falcons from capitalizing on their progress up the left wing early on, despite some strong runs upfield from senior captain Elena Baltazar.
But after nearly 20 minutes of offensive pressure, a give-and-go between Baltazar and Mayson Saffouri set up Baltazar to cross into the box for their teammate Gomez. Her initial attempt was saved by the goalie Bonillo, but after the ball squibbed out to the right, Independence was able to center it back in and set up Gomez for a goal to make it 1-0.
Ridgeview was unable to reverse the flow of play in the following minutes, and Baltazar nearly had a score of her own when she tracked down a through ball and rounded the keeper in the 27th minute, but she couldn’t keep her dribble from crossing the touchline on the slippery field (which was clearly affected by rains earlier in the day).
Late in the half, Wolf Pack defender Alana Garcia gained unexpected possession of a ball near midfield and sent a long pass toward the box for an open Jasmine Gonzalez-Romo, but it took an odd bounce away from her to the left, thwarting the opportunity.
Ridgeview showed some improvement about midway through the second period but it was still Independence getting the majority of the opportunities. Gomez had a dangerous ground cross slip past Bonillo's outstretched arm but no one was on the end of it; Bonillo had to reach for a high save later on to deny another threatening shot.
Buckner began to menace the Wolf Pack defense down the stretch, first sprinting down on a counterattack following a set piece and playing a wide-open Carrie Morones, who couldn't convert, then breaking through for the pair of goals herself as the final whistle drew nearer.
Independence has yet to lose in the month of January, sporting a 6-0 record. Its last two losses came at Polo Park on Dec. 17. The Falcons will travel to Stockdale for a nonleague contest Thursday.
Ridgeview will look to get back on track in the SYVL at home against BHS that same night.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.