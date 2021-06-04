Independence boys basketball to withdraw from section playoffs due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols

Independence High was scheduled to open its defense of its Central Section Division-II boys basketball championship Friday night against No. 7 Porterville.
Unfortunately, the No. 2-seeded Falcons will not have that chance.
The school announced in a news release Friday morning that due to COVID-19 protocols, Independence will forfeit its game against the Panthers and withdraw from the Central Section playoffs just hours before the scheduled 5 p.m. tip-off.
“The Independence High School administration was informed late Thursday night that due to COVID-19 protocols, our boys basketball team must withdraw from the playoff game against Porterville tonight,” school athletic director Derek LaRosa said in the release. “The players and coaches were looking forward to defending last year’s Division II Valley Championship, and in a team meeting via Zoom this morning, were disappointed to learn they wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete to win it again this year. Amid this disappointment, Independence understands and will comply with the ruling and follow protocols.”
The Falcons (5-2) are loaded with talent this year, highlighted by junior Cameron Brown who is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game. Independence finished 19-8 last season, defeating Visalia-Redwood 60-45 in the D-II title game.
The Falcons advanced to the state playoffs where they lost to Pacific Palisades-Palisades in the opening round of the SoCal Regionals, 57-52.
“(My emotions) have gone all over the map since getting a call at 7:30 (this) morning,” said third-year Independence coach Richard Ross. “Obviously super disappointed. The kids are super disappointed, the parents, as well, or course. We definitely felt like we could repeat as champions. We won’t get that opportunity, so … we just have to live with it.”
Acceptance might be a little more difficult considering the protocol wasn’t put into place because of a positive test from anyone on his team. Ross said it involved contact tracing and the fact a Falcons’ opponent had a positive test.
“We were notified after the fact,” Ross said. “It wasn't even our positive test, it was definitely the other school. That’s what makes it more unjust to us.
“It’s kind of where we are as a society right now. It’s either we wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, protect others, get vaccinated, there’s a lot to unpack there. I can’t control all those aspects, but as a school we did everything possible by following all the protocols. We were tested twice a week. We had no positive cases the whole time. The school did everything to protect us, so that’s all we can do.”