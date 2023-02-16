 Skip to main content
Hurtado introduces bill for neutral-site state football championships

A muddy Shafter offense heads off the field after the end of the first quarter of December's state title game in Orland.

 Maleek Diaz / For The Californian

Jerald Pierucci watched his Shafter Generals lose on a muddy field in Orland in the CIF Division 5-A state football title game on Dec. 10, the same day that six higher-division teams battled for titles in the comparatively luxurious digs of Saddleback College.

In the months since, he and the Shafter community have transformed their defeat into legislative progress. On Tuesday, State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, introduced California Senate Bill 486, which if passed will require all state championship games for football to be played at neutral sites. Proponents say it would benefit rural and smaller schools in the Central Valley and beyond.

