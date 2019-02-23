Shane Starrett stopped all 30 shots as the Bakersfield Condors ran their winning streak to 16 games with a 2-0 victory over Tucson on Saturday night in Tucson.
The Condors were clinging to a 1-0 lead when Tucson pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker late in the game. Starrett made two huge saves, one with about 80 seconds left and the other with 25 seconds left, before Joe Gambardella iced the game with an empty net goal with six second left.
It was the 13th straight win for Starrett, his third shutout of the season and the second in the current streak. The streak started with a 2-0 victory in Colorado on Jan. 12
“We’re happy with the result,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We're short some players due to injury (Ethan Bear) and call ups (Brad Malone and Josh Currie, who scored his first NHL goal for Edmonton on Saturday night) and we have than next man up mindset.”
Kailer Yamamoto scored a power-play goal for the Condors 4:37 into the game, giving him goals in three straight games. Gambardella and Cooper Marody assisted on the goal and Marody now has points in seven straight (3g, 7a).
The Condors are tied with the 1984-85 Baltimore Skipjacks for the third-longest winning streak in the 83-year American Hockey league history.
