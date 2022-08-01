How Pac-12 realignment could affect CSUB

The stunning departure of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten Conference one month ago has sent shockwaves through the college sports world.
Not only did it compromise the foundation of one of the nation’s most powerful conferences, the Pac-12, it impugned the entire concept of a conference based on geographical footprint.
While Los Angeles schools must now send their student-athletes to play annual games in places like College Park, Md., and Piscataway, N.J., they will earn a piece of what was already likely to be a billion-dollar Big Ten football media rights deal, bolstered further by their addition of the nation’s second-largest market.
Dozens of schools across the country have become candidates for realignment. And CSUB may have to contend with the consequences of this feeding frenzy on its conference foes — even if the Roadrunners themselves are firmly ensconced in their current conference.
That would be the Big West, at least for most sports. The Roadrunners swim in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and, as it happens, wrestle in the Pac-12.
CSUB wrestling has been affiliated with the former Pac-10 since 1987, nearly two decades before the rest of its programs even moved into Division I. The Roadrunners proved themselves worthy of the distinction, with Stephen Neal earning a pair of undefeated national championships in 1998 and 1999 as the team’s crowning achievement.
But Pac-12 wrestling has changed. After fielding 10 teams through the late 2000s, the conference steadily dwindled to six, the minimum number of active members a conference can have to retain an automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA Tournament. When affiliate Boise State cut wrestling in 2017, the conference teetered on the precipice with just five members and was given a two-year grace period to find a replacement: new Division I program Little Rock, on the opposite side of the country in Arkansas.
Since then, the conference has consisted of affiliates Cal Poly, CSUB and Little Rock and core members Arizona State, Oregon State and Stanford; the other nine member schools, including USC and UCLA, do not offer varsity wrestling. The conference got another scare when Stanford chose to cut wrestling in 2020, only for the Cardinal to reverse the decision the following year.
Last June, the Pac-12 announced a bold plan to “strengthen and grow the sport of wrestling in the conference” by allowing itself to add more affiliates beyond the minimum number needed to preserve automatic qualifying status. It also added an enticement by opening up the conference championship hosting rights to affiliates.
But none have joined yet.
Now, UCLA and USC’s departures have announced open season on the remaining members of the Pac-12. ASU has been linked to the Big 12, which features a robust wrestling conference with a more apt 12 members and powerhouses like Iowa State. The Big Ten may not be done either, and an Action Network report last week picked out Stanford as a possible target.
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has said the conference is now actively looking to expand. It’s been frequently linked to schools such as Fresno State and San Diego State. Other candidates like Boise State, Southern Methodist and UNLV are generally connected to the Pac-12 due to good football teams or large media markets. All five lack varsity wrestling.
Conversely, the teams Pac-12 wrestling coaches hoped to court after the conference’s 2021 decree — like Cal Baptist, Northern Colorado and Utah Valley according to an article on wrestling website InterMat last year — do not move the needle much or at all from a football or media-rights standpoint.
Then there’s the possibility of a merger between the Pac-12 and another “power” conference like the ACC or Big 12. Talks broke down with the Big 12 on July 18, but a deal with the ACC — which itself fields just six squads in wrestling, though they are all core members — could create a well-rounded wrestling conference.
CSUB’s deal with the Pac-12 is its longest-tenured, most durable conference affiliation, forged under its first-ever athletic director Rudy Carvajal and second-ever wrestling coach T.J. Kerr. And although the Roadrunner men’s soccer team announced a move to the Pac-12 in 2012, amid its high-flying Gyasi Zardes era, it never ended up joining because CSUB as a whole agreed to join the Western Athletic Conference, which promptly added men’s soccer.
So wrestling remains the only CSUB program tied to the Pac-12.
Chance Rich has used strong conference tournament performances to qualify for the NCAA Wrestling Championships twice in a row, extending CSUB’s streak to 48 straight years with a national participant. The Roadrunner wrestlers continue to compete in conference play with top programs in ASU and OSU.
But if the realignment dominoes continue to fall, there’s no knowing whom they might be wrestling in a few years.