CIF State Wrestling Championships
Day 2 of the CIF State Wrestling Championships is in the books. Clovis-Buchanan, which has won the last four boys championships, looks poised for their fifth in a row. The Bears have 183 points, almost 50 points ahead of Poway (133.5). Bellflower-St. John Bosco is third (119.5), followed by Clovis (111) and Clovis North (99). Bakersfield High is in eighth (69.5).
Here’s a look at how the Kern County wrestlers did on Friday:
113
Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, sophomore (0-2): Lost to Jesse Cota, Patterson, by maj dec., 12-4. Diaz goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
Ashton Onsurez, Centennial, junior (27-7): Lost to Jose Sanchez, Santa Rosa-Maria Carrillo, by fall, 4:04. Onsurez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
Josh Alcala, Frontier, senior (30-17): Defeated Jose Sanchez, Santa Rosa-Maria Carrillo, by fall, 2:45.; Lost to Abraham Cerda, Fresno-Hoover, by maj dec., 8-0. Alcala finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
120
Shane Corona, Foothill, junior (36-10): Lost to Joaquin Arroyo, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, by dec., 7-0. Corona goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(11) Noah Ozuna, Bakersfield, junior (15-9): Defeated No. 11 Zack Stone, Orange Lutheran, by dec., 11-9 SV; Lost to Casey Roberts, Vacaville, by fall, 4:44. Ozuna finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
126
Jacob Spears, Bakersfield, senior (29-16): Defeated Anthony Bernardo, Union City-James Logan, by dec., 7-4; Lost to Mahrad Reyhani, Aliso Niguel, by dec., 7-6. Spears finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
Anthony Ornelaz, North, junior (30-10): Lost to Mahrad Reyhani, Aliso Niguel, by fall, 2:32. Ornelaz goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
132
Everardo Rueda, Golden Valley, senior (37-7): Lost to Christian Antonio, San Jose-Evergreen Valley, by fall, 2:32. Rueda goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
Mckay East, Bakersfield, sophomore (22-15): Defeated Manuel Laguna, L.A.-Eagle Rock. by dec., 8-4; Lost to Gabriel Schumm, Perris-Citrus Hill, by maj dec., 12-2. East goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
(13) Jose Landin, Frontier, senior (33-8): Defeated Dallas Stevens, Gridley, by fall, 3:57; Lost to Ryan Spangler, Hesperia-Sultana, by dec., 9-4. Jose finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
138
Luke Combs, Frontier, sophomore (20-11): Defeated by Abheybir Sekhon, Fresno-Central, by fall, 2:38. Combs goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(7) Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior (27-11): Lost in the quarterfinals to No. 2 Isaac Salas, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by dec., 3-2
145
Javier Ocampo, North, senior (23-8): Defeated Gregory Garrett, Fresno-Central, by dec., 4-1; Lost to Timothy Cowan, Livermore, 2-1. Ocampo goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
(10) Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, senior (31-8): Defeated Michael Ryaboy, Lowell, by fall, 2:32; Defeated Skyler Moore, Crescent City-Del Norte, by maj dec., 16-3.
James Juarez, Bakersfield, junior (22-11): Lost to Jose Gutierrez, Brawley, by dec.,, 9-7 SV. Juarez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
152
Tye Monteiro, Garces, freshman, (32-8): Defeated Josh Provins, Roseville, by fall, 1:19; Defeated Mario Franco, Concord-De La Salle, by fall, 0:53; Defeated No. 4 seed Brandon Bollinger, Hesperia-Sultana, 2:30; Defeated Trent Houle from Mission Viejo-Capistrano Valley, by fall 4:26.
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, freshman (21-13): Defeated Rickieh Martinez, Clovis, by dec., 7-3; Defeated Angel Viguerias, Oakland-Skyline, by fall, 4:21; Lost Evan Almaguer, Clovis North, by dec., 3-0. Weimer goes 2-2 and is eliminated.
160
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, junior (40-5): Defeated Ethan Rosendale, Davis, by maj dec., 9-0; Defeated Aaron Hernandez, Durham, by dec., 1-0; Lost to Braumon Creighton, Palo Alto, by dec., 5-2. Leon goes 2-2 and is eliminated.
(14) Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, senior (24-9): Defeated Liam McNair, La Verne-Damien, by dec. 5-3; Defeated Jacob Lopez, Clovis North, by dec., 5-3.
170
Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview, junior (34-7): Defeated by Shane Christie, Porterville-Granite Hills, by dec., 3-2. Spainhoward goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(4) Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, senior (35-8): Lost to Alex Hernandez, Poway, by fall, 2:33.
(10) Christian Landin, Frontier, junior (31-9): Lost to Joseph Martin, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 3:37.
182
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sophomore (18-11): Defeated Cade Lambert, Hemet-West Valley, by fall, 2:31; Lost to Andrew Hamant, Pleasant Hill-College Park, by dec., 8-2. Meyer goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
Alex Valle, Centennial, senior (23-11): Lost to No. 2 seed Conner Le of Laguna Hills, by fall, 0:22. Valle goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(14) Juan Alonso, Kennedy, junior: Defeated Conner Le, Laguna Hills, by dec., 6-2; Defeated Dezi Johnson, Santa Clara, by dec., 4-3.
195
Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield, senior (17-10): Defeated Kurtis Modlin, San Diego-Mira Mesa, by dec., 8-5; Lost to Frankie Pomilia, Ukiah, by dec., 5-1. Trujillo goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
220
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, senior (23-11): Defeated Rigo Estrada, Covina-Northview, by dec., 7-5; Lost to Jordan Hilford, Clovis, by dec., 3-2. Shepherd finished 2-2 and is eliminated.
(4) Justin Darter, Bakersfield, junior (31-2): Loses in quarterfinals to No. 5 Gabriel Carranza, Victor Valley, by dec., 1-0.
285
Jake Andrews, Frontier, junior (32-15): Defeated Caleb Hunter, Oakley-Freedom, by fall, 3:29; Defeated Dillon Bailey, Corning, by fall, 3:57; Lost to Javier Martinez, Dinuba, by dec., 3-2. Andrews finished 2-2 and is eliminated.
(1) Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, senior: Defeated Arturo Ojeda, San Jacinto, by fall, 5:16.
Girls CIF State Championship qualifiers
101
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sophomore: Defeated Angelique Cervantes, Walnut, by dec., 8-7; Defeated Angie Castaneda, Yucaipa, dec., 2-1,
106
Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley, junior: Defeated Amelia Velazquez, Modesto-Gregori, by fall, 0:41; Defeated Sraha Aguirre, Lakewood-Mayfair, by dec., 2-1; Lost to No. 3 Carmen Perez, Windsor, by decision, 3-2. Dominguez finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
(1) Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier, junior: Defeated Gret Gustafson, Santa Cruz, by fall, 4:27. Valdicia advances to Saturday’s semifinal round.
116
Ariana Juarez, Foothill, senior: Defeated Valerie Powell of Norco, by dec., 7-0; Lost to Isabelle Hawley, Temecula Valley, by dec., 2-0. Juarez finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
121
Kirsten Banales, East, junior: Defeated Kaylee Hernandez, Moreno Valley-Canyon Spring, by dec., 5-0; Defeated Hallie Evans, San Lorenzo-Arroyo, by dec. 4-1.
126
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sophomore: Defeated Tamsin Urbas, Albany, by fall, 4:59; Lost to Estefany Garcia, Mountain View, by fall, 3:36. Perez finishes 2-2 and is eliminated.
Yasmine Scherer, North, sophomore: Defeated Naomi Cortez, Delhi, 5-3 SV; Defeated Luisita Jara, Menifee-Paloma Valley, by dec., 6-5.
131
Gabby Machado, Highland, junior: Lost to Herminia Estrada, El Monte, by fall, 3:36. Machado goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
137
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill, senior: Defeated Monica Castaneda, Long Beach-Wilson, by fall, 2:08; Lost to Eleni Fakaosi, Lincoln, by dec., 5-3. Manriquez goes 1-2 and is eliminated.
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, junior: Defeated Annabel He, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by fall, 2:39; Defeated Meadow Titus, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista, by fall, 0:42.
143
Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, freshman: Defeated by Katelyn Cardoza, Ripon, by fall, 2:00. Chavez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
Maritza Martinez, West, senior: Defeated by Kelli Johnston, Eureka, by fall, 2:39. Martinez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(7) Orianna Morales, Bakersfield, junior: Lost in the quarterfinals to Aine Drury, Westminster, by fall, 1:12.
150
Daisy Valdez, Kennedy, junior: Defeated by Amy Mijares, El Monte-Arroyo, by fall, 0:25. Valdez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
160
(6) Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale, junior: Lost in quarterfinals to No. 3 Sierra Mefford, Valley center, by fall, 0:58.
170
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sophomore: Defeated by Veronica Palmer, La Verne-Bonita, by maj dec., 14-3. Medrano goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
(5) Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, sophomore (23-4): Lost her quarterfinal to No. 4 Cianna Riley, San Dimas, by dec., 3-0.
189
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sophomore: Defeated Cassandra Wright, Orange Glen, by dec. 10-3; Defeated Maria Arrellano, Fresno-Roosevelt, by dec., 3-2.
235
Galilea Chavez, East, junior: Lost to Lima Sadozai, Monterey, by fall, 1:50. Chavez goes 0-2 and is eliminated.
Monique Bravo, Ridgeview, sophomore: Defeated Kamilah Miramontes, Riverside-Hillcrest, by fall, 3:48; Defeated Nyla Thitphaneth, Orland, by fall, 2:27
