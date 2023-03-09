 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot-shooting UC Irvine knocks CSUB men's basketball out of Big West tournament

HENDERSON, Nev. — The first few possessions of Thursday afternoon's quarterfinal gave a solid indication of the fate that awaited eighth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield.

After Marvin McGhee III missed from deep on the first possession, UC Irvine's 7-foot center Bent Leuchten retreated beyond the arc and sank an open 3-pointer, one of just 13 he's made all season. CSUB's Cameron Smith turned it over, the Anteaters' usual sharpshooter DJ Davis added another 3 moments later in the face of Roadrunner guard Ivan Reynolds, and UCI was off to the races.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases