Hot-shooting UC Irvine knocks CSUB men's basketball out of Big West tournament

HENDERSON, Nev. — The first few possessions of Thursday afternoon's quarterfinal gave a solid indication of the fate that awaited eighth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield.
After Marvin McGhee III missed from deep on the first possession, UC Irvine's 7-foot center Bent Leuchten retreated beyond the arc and sank an open 3-pointer, one of just 13 he's made all season. CSUB's Cameron Smith turned it over, the Anteaters' usual sharpshooter DJ Davis added another 3 moments later in the face of Roadrunner guard Ivan Reynolds, and UCI was off to the races.
JC Butler, Justin Hohn and Devin Tillis joined the party on the perimeter with early 3s of their own as the top-seeded Anteaters jumped out to a quick 27-12 lead, and the Roadrunners never recovered, losing a decisive 75-51 second-round result at the Dollar Loan Center.
UCI shot 45 percent from the field and 58 percent from deep, with nine players making at least two field goals apiece as all 15 available Anteaters got into the game. Scoring leaders DJ Davis and Dawson Baker scored just nine and seven points, respectively, as for the third time this year against CSUB, less heralded players like JC Butler (13 points, five rebounds) and Devin Tillis (10 points, seven rebounds) led the way.
"When they really focus on two players and try and take them out," UCI coach Russell Turner said, "it opens up space for other guys to make plays, and we made those plays."
Six Anteaters converted 11 total 3-pointers, while the Roadrunners went 1-for-11 from beyond the arc — Turner noted that his team has a superior "depth of talent at deep shooting." However, even CSUB's standard halfcourt offense, which generally doesn't prioritize perimeter shooting, failed to generate results, with UCI defenders pressuring Reynolds and disrupting the Roadrunners' rhythm.
"To beat their defense, you've gotta be able to beat them off the dribble and create for other people," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "We didn't do a great job of doing that."
Antavion Collum led the way for the Roadrunners with 14 points, including their first six of the second half, and eight rebounds. Seniors Travis Henson (14 points) and Cameron Smith (10) also reached double figures in what ended up being their final collegiate game. The rest of the roster went a combined 5-for-27.
Collum and McGhee helped the Roadrunners draw their deficit back to 11 points shortly before halftime, but Butler scored inside and out for five points in a 9-2 run entering the half. The Anteaters had doubled CSUB up at 36-18 by the break, and built on their advantage soon after with a pair of quick 3-pointers by Davis.
The teams traded 12-2 runs, with the Roadrunners' culminating in a strong Henson three-point play as UCI rotated through its bench. Baker brought it to an end with a 3 of his own and the Anteaters kept their margin roughly constant until the final whistle.
The result advanced No. 1 UCI to Friday's tournament semifinals, while concluding CSUB's injury-marred season at 11-22 overall (6-14 Big West).
"Sometimes, through adversity and tough times is when you really find out who you are and what you are as far as a program," Barnes said. "And again, these young men that's here, the young men in our locker room, I wouldn't trade them as human beings for anyone. It says something to me that there was a never-give-in, never-give-up, never-quit kind of mentality."
Smith, a fifth-year senior, expressed gratitude to Barnes for taking a chance on a "small-town kid" who, as he noted, had never been on an airplane before he came out to CSUB.
"I just embraced the life lessons that I've learned from basketball," Smith said.
The Roadrunners will hope to return the remainder of this season's roster and pair a healthy Kaleb Higgins with a resurgent Antavion Collum ahead of the 2023-24 season. Barnes said his outlook is more optimistic than it was after last season's second-round loss to Long Beach State.
"It gives us also another look at just being in the league," Barnes said, "seeing the caliber of student athletes that we need to play at this level on a consistent basis. We closed the gap some this year ... Competing is great, but we want to win."
