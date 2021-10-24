Hot Rod Reunion continues with increased payouts

Nostalgia Top Fuel driver Jim Young likes to think out of the box.
The former California Hot Rod Reunion winner, who is sitting out this weekend’s event at Famoso Dragstrip as a driver, is always looking for ways to help the class and has even started his own Midwest-based series — Extreme Top Fuel.
With the help of Custom Floaters, a major sponsor of his series, he came up with a way to inject a little more cash into the class and reward drivers for consistency in qualifying at the two reunion races.
Thus, a special shootout in the final round of qualifying for the two drivers with the best combined average run from the first two qualifying runs.
Custom Floaters put up $2,500 in honor of Joe Hendricks at the National Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green and Dan Horan bested Jim Murphy to grab the extra cash.
Fast forward to this weekend and the California Hot Rod Reunion and an initial $2,500 payout for the Tom Shelar Memorial Shootout had swelled to an astounding $11,500 payout for the showdown between Bret Williamson and Frank McBee Jr.
“Coming out here I decided to do it for Tom and Custom Floaters jumped on for the initial sponsorship of $2,500,” Young said. “Then everybody just started calling me and texting me wanting to donate money so we got up to $11,500.”
Shaler fielded a Nostalgia Top Fuel car for various drivers over more than two decades before his death in August 2019. The last to drive his car was Mendy Fry, who capped off that year with an NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series championship.
“I’m not surprised with the reaction with Tom because everyone out here loved him,” Young said. “Tom was a big part of this sport and everyone wanted to donate. It was overwhelming.”
With the sun having set and lights on the track, Williamson and McBee were the final pair of Top Fuel cars to make a qualifying run. Williamson got the edge at the start and led all the way, stopping the clocks at 5.797 seconds at 250.92 mph. McBee drifted out of the groove by half track and shut off for an 8.20 run.
“I can’t even believe it,” Williamson said. “We went up there like it was a normal qualifying thing but then added pressure of trying to make more money. I didn’t want to red light or do anything else dumb. We’re trying to go quicker. Went a tick slower.”
Williamson ran 5.756 in the second round and is the No. 2 qualifier for Sunday’s eliminations. Dan Horan is the No. 1 qualifier at 5.609 but only got down the track under full power that one time.
“It says we’ve been lucky the last couple of days,” Williamson said of three consistent runs. “Let’s see if we can be consistent and fast and win something (Sunday).”
Defending race winner Bobby Cottrell qualified No. 1 for the 16-car Funny Car field at 5.61 seconds and easily powered to a first round win late Saturday with a 5.632-second run.
No. 2 qualifier Dan Horan (5.614) narrowly avoided an upset in his race against Don Knoblouch.
Horan got out to an early lead but was trailing by 330 feet as he had to get in and out of the throttle. Once his car settled Horan powered back ahead with his 5.96 good enough for the win.
Bakersfield’s Kamaka Pocock lost in the closest race of the round. Pocock got a slight edge off the starting line but Matt Melendez’s 5.729 got the better of Pocock’s 5.765.
Nitro eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.