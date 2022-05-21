Host West claims KHSD 'Overwatch' championship

When North High coach Justin Smith explained the Kern High School District's esports scheduling to attendees at Saturday's "Overwatch" tournament, he emphasized that he and the other coaches wanted to "make this into football" rather than "some techy thing."
That means there are divisions with league schedules held over a spring season, leading up to a tournament like you might see in traditional sports.
That's pretty much where the resemblance to football ends.
This championship was contested in an auditorium at West High, with West and Independence players named things like "SwankyPants" and "DinoSenpai" lined up behind a row of computers.
The Vikings took home the "Overwatch" trophy, sweeping the Falcons in three straight rounds.
"Overwatch" is a first-person shooter in which teams of six heroes compete to win control of objectives across distinct three-dimensional maps. The KHSD league began in earnest in 2018, and now features 17 schools.
Smith said Saturday's tournament drew about 175 participants, up from reduced numbers amid the pandemic in 2021. That meant a better experience for participants like Frontier's Oscar Gomez (in-game name: "D3vino").
"During COVID, we didn't even get to come here and have a tournament," Gomez said, "we just had to play online and it was kind of boring. These events are always really nice ... even if you lose a match you still have a lot of fun."
That was a key goal for Smith and other organizers like West coach Spencer Lawhon.
"Nobody sits and watches," Smith said. "Everybody's playing."
Besides adding third- and fifth-place matches, Smith engineered a "Clash of Vikings Scramble," in which players from frosh-soph teams around the district — who had already completed their season — were sorted into random mixed teams based on skill level.
The scramble tournament finals served as an "undercard" for the varsity match and were won by a team called the Guardians of the Galaxy, featuring players from Centennial, Independence, North, Ridgeview and West.
Then it was time for the real deal, featuring hosts West — who have a dedicated esports lair in building K3, featuring a pitch-black interior illuminated by pink LED strip lights — against newbies Independence.
This was the Falcons' first year fielding a team, and they amassed five separate squads, Smith said, such was the popularity of esports early on. But experience won out Saturday afternoon.
The KHSD esports format is a best-of-five. It begins with a control map, in which teams try to hold onto a particular area for a given time period. This map was snowy Nepal, where Independence claimed the first point but West evened things up quickly. Then the Vikings' R4NDOMIZED eliminated four Falcons with the hammer-wielding tank hero Reinhardt to swing the first frame West's way.
The second game features a hybrid format, which begins control mode and then shifts to pushing a cart across the map. On the significantly less snowy Blizzard World, Independence went on the offensive initially and got the cart two-thirds of the way, but West responded by going the distance to take a 3-2 victory.
The third round was "escort," meaning the whole game centered on the cart. This was where West dominated, holding the Falcons to one initial point before steamrolling their way to the second stage immediately and claiming the season-ending trophy.
The Vikings weren't the only team taking home mementos. Gomez and his teammates found a custom KHSD Overwatch Tournament poster to keep as a souvenir.
"We want to remember that this was a fun time," Gomez said, "I have one from, I think it was 2019, so that was really nice too."
He added that he hopes more people will get to enjoy esports in the future.
"It may not be for everybody," he said, "but I think it needs to have a bigger audience."