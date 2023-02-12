Host Golden Valley wins Area II girls wrestling championship; Highland finishes runner-up

It was definitely worth the wait.
Host Golden Valley wasted little time taking the lead in the Central Section Area II girls wrestling championships on Saturday. The Bulldogs established that in the morning with several early-round victories.
The success on the mat continued into the afternoon, particularly at the higher weights, and even as the schedule pushed late into the evening.
When the dust finally settled, Golden Valley had secured the championship on the strength of three individual titles, qualifying eight for next weekend’s Masters at Clovis-Buchanan.
The Bulldogs dominance was highlighted by several strong performances, with Bakersfield High transfer Ce Ariah Sands (133), Audrey Chavez (162) and Naomi Roby (191) winning their respective weight classes with a perfect tournament featuring a victory by fall in all 12 matches.
Highland placed second as a team and also had three individual champions, Bakersfield High transfer Monee Cordero (103), Elisa Velasco Garcia (123) and Vanessa Alvarado (128).
Other area individual winners included: Abigail Trujillo of Frontier (108), Julissa Gonzalez of Shafter (139) and Mira Monte’s Julissa Perez at 172.
Central Section Area II Championships
At Golden Valley
Team—1. Golden Valley 218; 2. Highland 170; 3. Visalia-Golden West 155; 4. Visalia-Redwood 149.5; 5. Porterville 117; 6. Centennial 96; 6. Foothill 96; 8. Ridgeview 94; 9. Wasco 86; 10. Liberty 71.5. Other locals: 14. Frontier 62; 16. Garces 54; 17. Shafter 41.5; 20. East 39; 21. Bakersfield 37; 23. Mira Monte 30; 24. Arvin 28; 25. Tehachapi 27; 27. South 24; 30. North 20; 30. Kennedy 20; 32. West 19; 33. Independence 18; 34. Del Oro 16; 34. Stockdale 16; 36. McFarland 10; 37. Delano 7; 38. Kern Valley 6.
Local Masters qualifiers:
103: 1. Monee Cordero, Highland; 2. Kaila Delfin, Garces; 3. Celia Esquivel, Tehachapi; 4. Darlin Albarran, Foothill; 5. Maria Mejia, Del Oro; 6. Cienna Gutierriz, Bakersfield; 8. Lynette Corona, Arvin.
108: 1. Abigail Trujillo, Frontier; 2. Irias Aguero, Wasco; 4. Aliyah Garcia, Ridgeview; 7. Marissa Figueroa, McFarland.
113: 4. Sophie Machado, Liberty; 6. Serenity Rodriguez, Wasco; 7. Mikayla Weller, Shafter; 8. Alina Hernandez, East.
118: 2. Delilah Roble, Liberty; 3. Barely Rodas, Golden Valley; 4. Abigail Webb, North; 6. Danyell Jones, Stockdale; 7. Anyla Galindo, Kennedy; 8. Alesandra Quiroz, Ridgeview.
123: 1. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland; 2. Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty; 3. Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview; 6. Celeste Huizar, Foothill.
128: 1. Vanessa Alvarado, Highland; 2. Kaydence Boyd, Garces; 5. Aubree Kooren, Frontier; 6. Ruby Ortega, Centennial; 7. Kayla Lopez, Kennedy; 8. Aileen Solis, Wasco.
133: 1. Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley; 7. Jennifer Liberal, Centennial.
139: 1. Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter; 2. Isabella Maldonado, Foothill; 5. Rachel Ramos, Highland; 6. Valerie Olivas, Golden Valley; 8. Anala Allison, East.
145: 2. Nayeli Nunez, Golden Valley; 3. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland; 4. Autumn Joven, East; 5. Allyah Shoemaker, Arvin; 6. Maleah Moreno, Frontier.
152: 2. Julieta Echeverria, Wasco; 4. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial;
162: 1. Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley; 3. Joanna Liberal, Centennial; 4. Emma Goodison, Independence; 6. Alexa Gomez, West.
172: 1. Julissa Perez, Mira Monte; 2. Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview; 4. Charli Orr, Centennial; 5. Steffany Castro, Golden Valley; 6. Iris Medina, Bakersfield; 8. Allyson Roque, Delano.
191: 1. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley; 3. Briana Alvarado, Highland; 6. Megan Abbott, Kern Valley; 7. Graciela Lemus, East.
237: 5. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley; Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview; 7. Iyana Johnson, Arvin; 8. Cienna Fillin, Centennial.