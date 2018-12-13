Cal State Bakersfield head coach Rod Barnes was not happy with Rickey Holden.
The senior point guard passed up opportunities and wasn't aggressive. Barnes was “really upset” so he challenged Holden.
“Their point guard is more aggressive than you are,” Barnes told Holden at halftime. “Until you get more aggressive, our team is not. You’re our floor general.”
Holden responded.
Holden scored 18 points and dished out eight assists in the second half alone to lead a CSUB surge. The Roadrunners (6-4) took a one-point game and outscored visiting Lamar (4-6) by 21 points in the second half for a 86-65 win in the Icardo Center on Thursday.
“He really stepped it up in the second half, really started to play well, really started to look for his shot even more,” Barnes said. “... He led us as far as really attacking and being aggressive.”
Holden finished with 20 points, nine assists and three steals. He made all eight of his shots from the free throw line. Guard Taze Moore added 14 points, scoring 12 in the first half.
CSUB senior Damiyne Durham made three 3-pointers to break the program’s all-time career 3-pointers made record. He now has 280 for his career.
Lamar’s Josh Nzeakor scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and drew 11 fouls. He played more than 35 minutes and scored 12 points from the free throw line.
“We just weren’t playing tough enough and we picked up our energy,” Holden said. “I feel like Taze started it on defense and offense just picking up, getting steals in the lane. We just fed off him and eventually everybody did start having energy and doing great.”
Holden’s presence was felt the most. With 12:32 remaining, he drove left, making the layup and drawing the foul. Lamar’s coaches complained to one another about how they knew he would go left but still didn’t stop it.
The ensuing free throw put the Roadrunners up 48-37.
The next possession, Holden did the same thing. This time he flexed as the layup fell through the rim.
A few trips down the court later, Holden sized up his defender one-on-one before crossing over and draining a 3-pointer.
CSUB was on an 11-4 run with 10:26 to go and Holden had scored all 11 of those points.
“Rickey’s a special player,” Moore said. “... We’re both from Mississippi. We kind of feed off struggle and toughness. So when you feed off those two, you got some fire in you somewhere that’s ready to burn. And when it’s ready to burn and it’s lit, there’s no way that you can stop it.”
The Roadrunners shot 70 percent as a team in the second half. In the game, they scored 29 points off turnovers and 21 on fast breaks.
CSUB trailed by as much as six in the first half before leading the entire second frame.
