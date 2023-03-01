Hilton and team bring winning car to March Meet

Last September Tyler Hilton and family were about to throw in the towel.
The team out of the Cincinnati, Ohio area had failed to qualify for a race in Tulsa and that, coupled with a severe fire the previous summer, had them thinking a step back might be prudent.
“We were about ready to park the whole deal for a while, " Hilton said.
Instead, they went all in.
The team bought the potent dragster that Tony Bartone was practically unbeatable in from 2014 through 2017 before back issues forced him to park the car.
That move paid off in spades as Hilton rolled into Famoso Dragstrip with the new car last October and took the California Hot Rod Reunion by storm — qualifying No. 1, setting low elapsed time (5.592 seconds) and winning to emerge with his first NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Championship.
Hilton and team start the new season with the same car (now sporting the number 1 signifying the champion) as the March Meet takes place Thursday through Sunday at Famoso Drag Strip.
The new car utilizes traditional Chrysler-based hemi engines while his old mount was powered by a big block Chevy.
“We ran good with the Chevy,” Hilton said. “If anyone is going to run quicker with one they’re going to have a long road ahead of them. We ran 5.71. Good luck if you’re going to run quicker than that.
“They’re good engines but to run 5.50s and 5.60s and try to win races in this class you’re going to tear some stuff up.”
Case in point was the fire at Bowling Green in June 2021.
“That fire was big and kind of the turning point,” Hilton said. “We kind of got back to where we were before that but never totally did. We were trying different stuff and kind of got spun out. We were finally getting back to where we needed to be then we didn’t qualify at Tulsa.
“We had been talking back and forth with Bartone for a while and it was just time to do something. It’s too good a group not to keep going with better equipment.”
The dragster, dubbed Great Expectations III, is a tribute to the last front-motor car fielded by his grandparents, Jim and Alison Lee.
Hilton’s dad, Bobby, started driving a Top Fuel dragster in 1973 at the age of 16 and in 1978 started driving for Jim and Alison Lee. Bobby Hilton fell in love with the Lees’ daughter, Diane, and - despite being fired by the Lees in 1981 — Bobby Hilton and Diane Lee married in 1982.
By the time Tyler Hilton was born in 1990, his family — both sides — had been out of racing for some time.
"I only saw the pictures when I was younger," Hilton said. “We messed around with dirt racing a little bit, with karts, that was about as much as we messed with..”
So how did he up in a front-motored Top Fuel car?
“We started messing with hot rod stuff, that kind of morphed into vintage cars and cackle cars (basically show cars that can be started but not compete), that’s what really got us into it,” Hilton said. “My dad’s brother, my uncle Mike, he kind of brought us back into it with the cackle car stuff because he really got into that. We restored four or five front-motored cars as cackle cars.”
All that did was reignite the competition flame.
“We were spending so much time and effort doing that it was like why don’t we just go racing,” he said.
A car was built and the younger Hilton started competing in the 7.0 (second) Pro class.
“We ran it a little bit like that for half a summer but index racing just really wasn’t our thing so we kind of just morphed into running Top Fuel. It really wasn’t a big change.”
There were lean times — Hilton failed to qualify for California Hot Rod Reunions in 2017 and 2019 — but with the years of experience and the new car, Hilton believes the team is primed for a record-setting year.
“I’ve been doing the chasing, now we’re the ones going to be chased,” he said. “We’re coming out there to win, man. We're coming out to pick up where we left off.
“I want to win every race in this series this year and we have the car and people working on it to do it. I want to sweep it. We’re dedicating everything we’ve got to this season.”