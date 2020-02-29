Two local high school wrestlers will take the mat tonight with a chance to win state championships.
Bakersfield High heavyweight Josiah Hill and Frontier 106-pounder Alyssa Valdivia will both compete for the state crown at Mechanics Bank Arena after taking home decisive victories in the semifinals earlier today.
Hill scored a quick takedown against Malachi Lyles of Lakewood-Mayfair and didn't look back, closing out a major decision victory, 10-0, to advance tonight's championship match. He'll face No. 2 Nico Villarreal, out of Gilroy High School.
Valdivia, seeded No. 1, was in complete control from state to finish in her semifinal, advancing with a 9-3 decision over No. 4 Emilie Gonzalez of El-Monte-Arroyo. She'll now take on unseeded Nyla Valencia Campbell-Sobrato for the state crown.
Finals are scheduled from 6-9 p.m.
