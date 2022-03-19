Hijikata shines in rain-delayed Bakersfield Tennis Open semifinal

Tied at one set apiece, Australian Rinky Hijikata and American Ethan Quinn seemed poised for a thrilling conclusion Saturday afternoon in the Bakersfield Tennis Open.
For a while, though, the elements simply would not cooperate.
With Hijikata holding a narrow lead in the third set, United States Tennis Association officials made the call to suspend the match.
But after two hours of squeegeeing, leaf-blowing, towel-dragging and otherwise drying the Bakersfield Racquet Club court, the athletes reemerged, and delivered the excitement the Quinn-favoring crowd was expecting, if not the result. The third-seeded Hijikata held firm to tie the set at 6-6 and took a tiebreaker to earn a spot in Sunday's singles final, winning by a score of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4).
"It was a pretty important stage of the match," Hijikata said, "so it was pretty easy to kind of get focused again, and go out there and try to really lock in.
"I think the more important thing was to come out ready physically," he added. "It's easy to kind of come out sluggish when you've been sitting around for a while."
Hijikata had a chance to close out Quinn up 5-4 in the set, but the 18-year-old Fresno phenom, an early enrollee at Georgia, won two games in a row to put Hijikata's back against the wall at 6-5. Quinn did it again when he went up 3-0 in the tiebreaker, but Hijikata, ranked No. 337 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, scored seven of eight points to take the win.
"It definitely wasn't looking good there," Hijikata said. "Credit to him, he played some unbelievable tennis to kind of put himself in a winning position there, and I just kept telling myself, 'I might not win this, but at least I want to play on my terms.'"
Hijikata started strong in the first set, winning the first game without Quinn taking a single point. Quinn managed to alternate games with the 21-year-old Hijikata until the final one, in which he missed a return at the net that put Hijikata up 40-15. Quinn was able to rally and force a deuce, but Hijikata claimed the first set.
The Australian looked to widen the margin in the second, when he went up 3-1 and had Quinn visibly frustrated after a fault. But that's when Quinn showed the skills that made him the top junior prospect in the nation, using exceptional serves to take four games in a row and then five of six, and weathering an initial, shorter rain delay that lasted about 10 minutes with the sun still out.
That was not the last of the rain, and the third set was halted with Hijikata up 2-1 after scoring several points in a row to rally in the third game. The competitors eventually picked back up with a much damper and cloudier fourth set that Quinn dominated. Indeed, Quinn soon went up 4-3 for his first bona fide lead of the match.
Each player had a chance to finish off the other late in the set. Ultimately, it was the Australian going through to the next round, after his string of five straight tiebreaker points, highlighted by a backhand volley that equalized at 4-4.
Hijikata will face either No. 6 Adrian Andreev of Bulgaria or unseeded American Keegan Smith in the final Sunday, with $25,000 on the line. Of note, Hijikata beat Smith 6-1, 7-6(7) in the Dominican Republic on March 4, but went on to lose in the tournament's final.
"It's just about coming out tomorrow and executing as well as I can," Hijikata said.